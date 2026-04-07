Tell it to SunStar: The Filipino spirit amid rising gas prices: A story of resilience

It’s clear that the world is facing tough times. The rise in global gas and oil prices has been a heavy burden for many, especially in the Philippines. From the added costs of daily commuting to the increasing prices of goods, it’s hard not to feel the impact. But as a Filipino, I’ve noticed something remarkable: despite everything, we’re still smiling.

It feels like a superpower — our ability to stay positive even when things seem tough. Every day, as I walk around campus or commute to class, I see the same thing: people adjusting and doing what they can to make life work. Some are carpooling, others are using public transport, and many are cutting back on small luxuries. It’s not easy, but we manage it with a level of grace and humor that stands out.

I’ve realized that this resilience isn’t just about getting through; it’s about making the best of every situation, no matter how hard. Filipino culture teaches us to find joy in the little things, support one another, and always look for the good, even when the world feels heavy. Yes, gas prices are high, but the fuel that drives us is much stronger — hope, kindness and that unmistakable Filipino smile.

At the end of the day, it’s this positivity that keeps us going. Maybe that’s the secret: we’re not just surviving; we’re finding ways to thrive. Through the challenges, we rise together, one smile at a time.