Tell it to SunStar: The Filipino youth is not weak

By Psychological Association of the Philippines

We are concerned by recent public remarks from Sen. Robin Padilla describing today’s young people as “weak,” as reported by different news outlets. This framing is stigmatizing and misleading, and it risks harming children, adolescents and families who are navigating real mental-health challenges.

Equating mental illness with weakness of character is scientifically wrong and socially dangerous. Depression and other common mental-health conditions are not signs of fragility, laziness, or moral failure; rather, they are evidence-based, diagnosable health conditions shaped by biological, psychological and social factors. Using “weakness” to describe mental illness promotes shame, discourages help-seeking and undermines prevention and treatment efforts.

Philippine and international evidence contradict the claim that youth mental-health concerns are exaggerated or trivial. Recent nationwide survey analyses show a marked rise in depressive symptoms among Filipino youth across survey waves, along with widening sociodemographic disparities (Puyat et al., 2025). Reports from the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) Philippines estimate that about one in eight adolescents and one in 17 children live with a diagnosable mental disorder, including depression and anxiety, with meaningful psychosocial impact (Unicef Philippines, 2023).

The World Health Organization (WHO) identifies depression and anxiety among the leading contributors to disability in the Philippines (World Health Organization, 2021). Consistent with these findings, evidence indicates that about 16.9 percent of Filipinos in general population samples exhibit depressive symptoms, further refuting claims that mental-health concerns are overstated (Gallemit & Mordeno, 2025).

Higher reported prevalence does not mean that today’s youth are weak; rather, it reflects improved mental-health awareness and literacy. This aligns with foundational research that shows that when mental-health literacy increases, recognition, reporting and help-seeking increase while stigma decreases (Jorm, 2012; Kutcher et al., 2016).

WHO guidance on mental-health literacy and public-health communication likewise emphasizes that improved awareness and reduced stigma lead to greater identification and disclosure of mental-health conditions (World Health Organization, 2014; 2023).

Calling young people “weak” because they recognize and report symptoms misrepresents what the evidence shows. Greater openness about mental health reflects growing mental-health literacy and social acceptance, both of which are associated with earlier intervention and better outcomes,

Strength is not the denial of psychological suffering. Strength is recognizing distress, seeking support and building systems of care grounded in evidence. Public discourse must firmly reject the false and damaging narrative that mental illness reflects weak character. Our children and adolescents deserve accuracy, dignity, and science-based understanding, not labels that silence them.

Filipinos also deserve governance that is factual, evidence-based and humanitarian; leadership that communicates responsibly about health, relies on credible data, reduces stigma and supports policies proven to protect mental well-being. Evidence-informed public communication is a core component of effective public-health governance and is consistently linked to better population outcomes and higher trust in institutions, as it involves culturally resonant, trustworthy and evidence-based strategies to navigate complex societal challenges (Hawkins & Parkhurst, 2016; Niederdeppe et al., 2025).

We encourage every individual to seek appropriate support and qualified professional help if they, or someone they know, are experiencing signs and symptoms of mental health disorders. These may include persistent sadness or anxiety, loss of interest in usual activities, ongoing stress or emotional overwhelm, changes in sleep or appetite, difficulty concentrating and thoughts of self-harm. Early recognition and consultation are important steps toward recovery. Seeking help is not a sign of weakness but a meaningful act of self-care and responsibility toward oneself and others.

The Psychological Association of the Philippines remains open to collaborating with the Senate and other relevant institutions to advance positive mental health initiatives and promote evidence-based stigma reduction efforts. We invite policymakers and government agencies to engage with us in sharing scientific knowledge, best practices and proven strategies in public communication and intervention. Through coordinated action grounded in data and science, we can strengthen policies and programs that genuinely respond to the mental health needs of the public.