Tell it to SunStar: The forgotten rights of teachers

By Renester P. Suralta

The Magna Carta for Teachers, officially known as Republic Act 4670, was enacted in 1966 to uphold the rights, welfare and professional development of teachers in the Philippines. Despite its crucial role in shaping the teaching profession and advocating for educators’ benefits, the Magna Carta for Teachers is often overlooked or forgotten by many stakeholders, including teachers themselves, policymakers and the general public. Several factors contribute to this phenomenon, ranging from lack of awareness to systemic issues within the education sector.

One of the primary reasons the Magna Carta for Teachers is forgotten is the limited awareness among teachers and the public about its provisions. Many educators, especially those in remote or under-resourced areas, are not adequately informed about their rights and benefits guaranteed by the law. Teacher education programs and in-service training often focus more on pedagogical skills and curriculum development than on legal literacy. Without proper knowledge of the Magna Carta, teachers cannot fully assert their rights or demand the benefits they are entitled to.

Another significant reason for the neglect of the Magna Carta is the inconsistent implementation and enforcement of its provisions. While the law sets out clear guidelines on salaries, benefits, working conditions and professional development, these are not always followed strictly by educational institutions or local government units. Budget constraints, bureaucratic inefficiencies and corruption can hinder the delivery of promised benefits, leading teachers to become disillusioned with the law. When the Magna Carta is not enforced effectively, it gradually loses its significance in the minds of educators.

The Philippine education system has undergone numerous reforms and policy changes over the decades. The introduction of new laws, such as the K-12 curriculum and the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act, has shifted focus and resources toward other aspects of education. As a result, older laws like the Magna Carta for Teachers may be sidelined or overshadowed by newer policies. This shift in priorities can cause the Magna Carta to fade from public discourse and institutional focus.

Teachers in the Philippines often face social undervaluation despite their important role in nation-building. The societal tendency to undervalue the teaching profession contributes to the neglect of laws designed to protect and empower educators. When teachers are not fully respected or supported by society, their rights and welfare programs may not receive the attention they deserve. This societal attitude can also discourage teachers from advocating for their rights, further contributing to the Magna Carta’s obscurity.

Strong teacher unions and advocacy groups play a crucial role in promoting and defending teachers’ rights. However, union activities can sometimes be limited by political pressures, legal restrictions, or internal challenges. Without active and sustained advocacy, the Magna Carta for Teachers risks being forgotten. Teacher organizations that do exist may focus more on immediate concerns such as salary increases rather than comprehensive awareness campaigns about the Magna Carta.

The Magna Carta for Teachers remains a foundational law designed to protect and promote the welfare of Filipino educators. To revive the significance of the Magna Carta, it is essential for government agencies, educational institutions and teacher organizations to collaborate in educating teachers about their rights, ensuring strict enforcement of the law and fostering a culture that respects and values the teaching profession. Only through such concerted efforts can the Magna Carta for Teachers regain its rightful place as a vital instrument in advancing the welfare and dignity of Filipino teachers.