Tell it to SunStar: The future of learning isn’t teacher vs. AI -- it’s teacher + AI

By Dr. Samuel C. Villa Jr., associate professor at the Cebu Technological University Main Campus-Dumanjug Extension

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become one of the hottest topics in education. Students use it to write essays, summarize readings, solve math problems and even prepare presentations. Teachers use it to create lesson plans, quizzes and instructional materials. While many people see AI as either a miracle or a menace, the truth is more complicated.

A recent study published in the International Journal of Management in Education, a Scopus-indexed journal, offers a more balanced perspective. In the paper “Understanding the Structural Relationships of Threats to AI in Education,” researchers Dr. Samuel C. Villa Jr. and Dr. Celbert M. Himang of Cebu Technological University Main Campus examined the challenges universities face when adopting AI technologies, such as ChatGPT, in higher education. The study does not argue that AI should be banned. Instead, it asks a more important question: What problems should schools solve before fully embracing AI?

Interestingly, the study found that the biggest threats are not the AI tools themselves.

One major concern is that AI may not work equally well across all academic disciplines. While ChatGPT can explain general concepts quite effectively, it may struggle with highly specialized fields that require deep technical expertise or professional judgment. In other words, AI can assist learning, but it cannot replace subject experts.

Another important issue is the digital divide, which many Filipinos already understand.

Not every student owns a reliable laptop. Not everyone has stable internet access. Some students can afford premium AI subscriptions, while others rely only on free versions with limited features. If schools require AI without ensuring equal access, technology may unintentionally widen the gap between privileged and disadvantaged learners. The study identifies this digital divide as one of the strongest factors influencing successful AI implementation.

The research also highlights another reality that is often overlooked: teachers need support, too.

Many educators are expected to integrate AI into their teaching, yet not all have received sufficient training. Without proper preparation, teachers may either avoid AI altogether or use it in ways that do not genuinely improve learning. Professional development is, therefore, just as important as investing in new technology.

The most valuable message of the study is that AI should be viewed as a tool, not a replacement.

A calculator did not eliminate mathematics. The internet did not eliminate libraries. Likewise, AI will not eliminate teachers. Great educators do far more than provide information. They motivate students, encourage critical thinking, build character and create meaningful human connections — qualities that no algorithm can fully replicate.

The study is particularly relevant because it was conducted at a Philippine state university in Cebu. This means its recommendations are grounded in the realities faced by many public higher education institutions in the country, where budgets, infrastructure and access to technology remain ongoing challenges.

As AI becomes increasingly common in classrooms, schools should resist the temptation to ask only, “How can we use AI?” They should first ask, “Are we ready to use it responsibly?”

That means investing in teacher training, improving internet connectivity, promoting ethical use of AI, protecting academic integrity and ensuring that every student has an equal opportunity to benefit from this technology.

Dr. Villa and Dr. Himang’s research reminds us that the future of education is not about choosing between humans and artificial intelligence. It is about designing an educational system in which technology strengthens — not weakens — the roles of teachers and learners. After all, the goal of education has never been to produce the right answers. It has always been to help people ask better questions. And that is one task that still belongs to human minds.