Tell it to SunStar: The gold standard

We deeply mourn the passing of former senator Rene Saguisag and extend our condolences to his family.

Tito Rene was the gold standard in the legal community who lived out his profession bending the moral arc of the universe towards justice, especially the oppressed and the down-trodden.

We are fortunate to have encounters with him and learn from his deep compassion for the ordinary Filipino workers and in fighting for their rights, which inspired our own advocacies.

There are some lights that are simply never extinguished. His is one of them.