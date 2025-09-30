Tell it to SunStar: The hug of corruption

By Jantzen Famor, 4th year Bacher of Arts in English Language student from the University of Cebu

In the Philippines, corruption has often been called the “cancer of society.” It blocks progress, weakens trust in leaders, and deprives ordinary people of the services they deserve. The cartoon of two crocodiles hugging shows this problem in a simple but powerful way. It reminds us that many officials protect one another while stealing from the nation. Instead of serving the people, they end up serving themselves.

Corruption is a form of stealing. Every peso lost could have been used to build schools, improve hospitals, or repair roads. But instead of reaching the people, the money goes into the pockets of the corrupt. The cartoon captures this truth: while the crocodiles enjoy their embrace, ordinary Filipinos are left with poor services and little support.

We see the effects of corruption everywhere. Classrooms are too crowded, health centers run short of medicine and many communities wait for projects that never come. What makes it worse is that those guilty are rarely punished. Some even stay in power because they cover up for one another, keeping the cycle alive.

This is why citizens should not stay silent. Speak out against corruption whenever you see it and report it, no matter how small. Demand transparency and accountability from leaders. Vote only for officials who have proven their honesty and commitment to service. Only through collective action will our country break from broken promises and lost opportunities.

The hug of corruption is not love for the nation — it is love for greed. If the Philippines is to move forward, that embrace must be broken. It will take honest leaders, strong institutions and active citizens to finally end this toxic bond and bring real change in our society.