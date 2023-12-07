Tell it to SunStar: The human cost of neoliberalism

Neoliberalism has repeatedly been criticized for promoting “free markets” as the best way to address problems in society. Neoliberalism isn’t the ideal alternative, which is why it has a lot of detractors, especially now.

Neoliberalism is a propaganda machine intended to maintain the status, privilege, and riches of an owner-shareholder class at the expense of a worker-consumer class chained to debt and subsistence wages. Following the history of individuals valuing wealth over their sovereign responsibilities, the supposed economic competitiveness delivered by neoliberal market economy would fall short.

The deterioration of certain labor-market institutions has contributed to rising inequality in many nations around the world, threatening both individual and community well-being. If this free-market state becomes destructive, it will cost human lives. The proletariat will suffer as their social and political rights are jeopardized. Because of the exorbitant prices of the most basic necessities, affluent people will become even richer, while impoverished people will starve to death.

While everything is intertwined in the international economic web, the current administration must focus on advocating the economic growth of our local market.

One that is equally concerning is that it will gradually erode the point of our identity by undermining the culture’s diversity. People who are conscious of what they are will lose their grip on their homeland as a result of the influx of foreign cultures across the country. People would soon forsake their cultural customs in search of better chances brought about by an outpouring of colonial influence all over the locale.

I am fearful that individuals might lose sight of the importance of their identity in the future.

People should understand that, as much as we need to value our economic status, we must equally prioritize our nation’s mental necessities as they have an immediate connection to our countrymen’s fate. Governing a country is not all about achieving financial prosperity while the people suffer.

If this neoliberal approach persists, people raising our country’s flag will soon be a subject of archaeological research. If this happens, our raise as we know it will come to an end.