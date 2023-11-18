Tell it to SunStar: The impact of the education funding cut

The current administration clearly does not value the next generation of Filipino students. Several State Universities and Colleges (SUCs) are facing a P6 billion budget cut for 2024, which is an enormous setback for academic establishments, which are currently dealing with an array of issues due to the country’s current situation.

This only means one thing: the money gained from the labor of every hardworking Filipino is being sacrificed for nothing instead of being used for the welfare of our youth and the future generations of our country.

Aside from SUCs, the Commission on Higher Education (Ched), the main agency in charge of tertiary education in the country, will also suffer from this funding cut. From the current P31.7 billion budget, Ched is set to receive a P742.5-million cut, lowering its budget next year to only P30.9 billion.

The major reason why the current educational system fails to adequately fulfill the need for academic excellence of students is insufficient financial support.

Take for example last year’s proposed budget, the situation has given rise to various challenges. These include inadequacy of economic support for the academics of both teachers and students and fewer facilities to meet the demand for facilities to accommodate the growing number of students. Due to the funding cut, SUCs have also been unable to support academic establishment maintenance and expansions.

The government is required by the 1987 Constitution to defend and promote citizens’ rights to quality education. Instead of enacting budget cutbacks, policymakers should prioritize budget increases to improve the quality of our educational institutions. The government should also consider how students’ unavoidable financial commitments in the face of inflation could put their academic goals on hold.

The more expensive the essentials and meals necessary, the more difficult it is to continue to strive, given that the government system is failing to fulfill its due obligation in supporting a single student’s aspiration to receive a great education.

Education funding cuts will not benefit the country. Many of our fellow citizens have had enough. Let this suffering act as a wake-up call for everyone to speak up for what is truly right for the greater good.