Tell it to SunStar: The injustice and indifference toward workers and labor leaders

By Jose Mario D. De Vega, Philippine Normal University

On Aug. 13, the anniversary of the so‑called mock battle between the Spaniards and the Americans in Manila in 1898 — a day stained in our history, for instead of finally gaining our freedom after more than 300 years of foreign occupation, it was abruptly snatched away from us by new bloody colonizers.

I do not know why or how, but on this same dark day two arbitrary events occurred that were truly infuriating.

It was reported that the shameless and heartless “court,” which had earlier issued an “order” halting the implementation of the P85 wage increase for workers, has once again released a “ruling” worse — extending its previous “order” — an “order” widely condemned not only by workers but by much of society for its being both immoral and illegal.

I cannot fathom the audacity and brazenness of this “judge,” when it is crystal clear that her “orders” are unlawful and unethical to the max.

On this very day, the police also attempted to arrest Kilusang Mayo Uno chairman Jerome Adonis because of a warrant of arrest.

According to the statement of fellow workers in the movement:

The fabricated cases stem from the successful May 1 protest on the occasion of International Workers’ Day. Also charged were Kilusan ng Manggagawang Kababaihan spokesperson Jacq Ruiz and other leaders.

This is the second case filed against Ka Jerome Adonis in connection with the May 1 protest. He and other leaders were also charged with violating Batas Pambansa 880.

Workers now face a fierce struggle to defend their livelihood. The call grows stronger for living wages, regular and decent jobs, and recognition of union rights. Workers are preparing to intensify their protests in the face of deepening US intervention in the Philippines’ economy, politics and military. They unite for the establishment of a genuine national industry that will contribute to the country’s development, even as the government pushes its Pax Silica agenda. To all this, the government responds with repression.

I strongly affirm that the attack on Ka Jerome Adonis is also an attack on the entire labor movement. It is an assault on the fundamental rights of the people to speak and to protest exploitation, oppression and our continuing fight for the liberation and dignity of labor.

Comrades and brothers, in the face of these trials and challenges, we must unite and strengthen our ranks even more.

The struggle of Ka Jerome is the struggle of all Filipino workers! This fight — for living wages, for the protection of our livelihood, for our dignity, comfort and honor — is the fight of the entire nation.

I urgently call on everyone to unite in spirit, to act together, and once again, I call for the holding of a massive general mass strike across Metro Manila.

It is clear, and there is no iota of doubt that we are being insulted openly, deceived, strung along, and toyed with by the powers that be.

Let us show our full collective strength. There is no doubt that the ultimate power lies with us, for the power of labor is in our hands!

Labor Power. It’s now or never! We win or we die!

Mabuhay ang uring manggagawa, ang hukbong mapagpalaya!

Padayon mga kapatid!