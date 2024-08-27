Tell it to SunStar: The Japanese school system

Japan is ranked number six among the top 10 countries with the best education systems in the world. It is the only Asian country that excels based on the recent study by Leap Scholar, an Indian-based International Study Abroad Organization.

Japan’s basic educational system consists of six years of elementary school, three years of junior high school, three years of high school and four years of university. Elementary and junior high school are compulsory and free, while high school and university are optional and require tuition fees. The curriculum includes Japanese language, mathematics, science, social studies, physical education and foreign languages. The education system also emphasizes moral education and discipline, respect for authority and group harmony. The academic calendar runs from April to March and students are evaluated based on exams and classroom performance. Japan’s education system is well-known for its remarkable features:

1. High academic standards: Japanese students consistently rank among the top performers in international assessments like Pisa (Programme for International Student Assessment).

2. Disciplined and hard work: The Japanese educational system instills a strong work ethic and discipline in students, preparing them for success in their future careers.

3. Focus on teamwork and collaboration: Japanese students learn to work together and collaborate on projects, promoting social skills and a sense of community.

4. Dedicated teachers: Japanese teachers are highly respected and often go above and beyond to support their students’ learning.

5. Comprehensive curriculum: The Japanese educational system covers a variety of subjects, including science, math, language, art, music and physical education.

6. Strong emphasis on technology: Japan’s educational system reflects its technological advancements, focusing on science and technology education.

7. Well-funded schools: Schools in Japan are well-funded and equipped with modern facilities and resources.

8. Inclusion of moral education: Japanese schools emphasize the importance of moral education, promoting good values and ethics in students.

9. Diverse extracurricular activities: Japanese schools offer a variety of extracurricular activities, including sports, music, art and cultural clubs, allowing students to explore their interests and develop new skills.

10. Global outlook: The Japanese educational system emphasizes international awareness and encourages students to develop an international perspective.

The Philippine education system is currently facing a crisis. The root cause of the problem might be the Western impact on education in the Philippines, which requires careful attention and intensive review. Is the American style of the educational system adopted in the country for the past half a century suitable for Filipino learners? Or is it because of the constant changes in curriculum, poor implementation and management system?

It’s truly remarkable to see how the Japanese educational system has progressed since World War II. The Philippines could benefit from looking to this model for guidance as it strives for moral rejuvenation. Perhaps adopting the Japanese education system could be a valuable step toward improvement.