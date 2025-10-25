Tell it to SunStar: The killing of heroes and a church in action

A young American activist/preacher was assassinated recently in an attempt to silence and stop him from advocating on school campuses and elsewhere, but the culprits/killers were dead wrong.

Spirit-filled, brilliant Charlie Kirk was unstoppable and is unstoppable even in death. His voice lingers and continues to reverberate even more greatly, widely and forcefully nowadays, not only in his country, but all over the world — like never before.

Heroes are giants whose exploits echo from generation to generation. They think less of themselves because they think more of others, willing to put their lives on the line. Heroes usually die at young age, yet they die great. They are selfless, courageous, passionate, noble men who leave this life with memories of them that will never leave the world. Immortals.

The God-man Jesus Christ was crucified (virtually) at age 30 and died (actually) at 33, yet He lives forever (and ever) in Heaven and on earth from the day He resurrected 2,000 years ago — until now — in the heart of His followers.

Ninoy Aquino was gunned down at 50. Jose Rizal was martyred at 35, Andres Bonifacio at 33, Apolinario Mabini at 38, Martin Luther King at 39, Alexei Navalny at 47, and Charlie Kirk at 32. They were all killed, murdered, assassinated, martyred but have never died. They live forever.

Abel was murdered by his brother Cain, but Abel did not die even as a dead man. Here’s what the Bible says about him: “... And by faith Abel still speaks, even though he is dead.” - Hebrews 11:4

While writing this piece, I asked ChatGPT, “At what age did Charlie Kirk die?” It answered: “As of now, Charlie Kirk is still alive.”

When churches turn a blind eye to killings, crookedness, evils and injustice, they become temples of silence and apathy, and folly — fountains of dusk and dimness, deceptiveness and destructiveness — all in their passive, hushed, quiet, dumb, deaf roles and “devil may care” posture as unfeeling, merciless, stony, selfish, callous souls, if souls they have.

You cannot have the best of both worlds and be a Christian/disciple of Christ. You can only have God’s will and God’s calling upon your life to submit to and live by — under all conditions and situations so that you may be brought to His best or to the best that life can offer you, with the Cross on your shoulder — in the service of God and fellowmen. Luke 22:42, Matthew 16:24. There is no “double life” for the genuine people of God.

I was heartened to read the “indignant” news that the Catholic hierarchy (Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines) quickly damned the killing of the NIA whistleblower.

Cagayan de Oro Archbishop Jose Cabantan lamented, “Niruh has been a good foreteller of truth in our time, a brave young man who spoke with conviction amid the recurring issues of graft and corruption that continue to wound our nation... May his life awaken in us a renewed commitment to walk in the light of truth and serve the common good.

Even in his death, Niruh’s courage reveals the light of conscience still alive in our midst, a light that challenges us not to grow numb to injustice nor indifferent to evil.”

For his part, Colin M. Bagaforo, President of Caritas Philippines and Bishop of Kidapawan, wrote:

“It is with deep grief and righteous anger that we condemn the brutal murder of Niruh Kyle Antatico, a former legal researcher of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA), who was killed in Cagayan de Oro on Oct.10, 2025. Mr. Antatico, a courageous whistleblower, had exposed alleged anomalies in NIA projects and received death threats even before his murder. His killing is not only an attack on one man — it is an attack on all Filipinos who dare to hold power to account.”

The Bishop pounded, “Justice for Kyle means not only punishing his murderers but also uncovering the truth behind the misuse of irrigation funds meant for farmers — funds that could have secured livelihoods, strengthened food production, and offered dignity to rural families. The farmers of our nation deserve irrigation systems that give life, not corruption that drains it away.”

In this connection, I remember the article that I wrote that was published during the height of Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) and pork barrel scam controversy under the PNoy (Benigno Aquino III) administration, “Whistleblowers face tougher battles.” Let me quote in part from that said article/letter to the editor:

“ ... these gallant souls (whistle-blowers) have already their bust sculpted in my heart for they are true heroes in the mold of those who bravely fought for our liberty from invading enemies outside. The difference though is that whistle-blowers have tougher battles to engage with: To liberate all of us— from invading enemies inside.”

I am not a Catholic, but neither am I blind, numb, indifferent and apathetic to the world around me as a born-again Christian. The Catholic church appears to be a church in action as indeed she is. And this is not doctrinal. It’s practical Christianity. It is real. “For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also.” - James 2:26

How many zombies do we have in the world of religion today?

The Church has proven (time and again) and continues to prove herself to be a church that has a heart, body, soul and spirit for the people, society, country and the world (and God) — a relevant Body of Christ, defiant to government abuses, crookedness and ruthlessness.

“Basta kami, tutok lang sa ’diyos,’ tutok sa panalangin, sa pagsamba, pagpapayaman, pagpapalaki, pagpapasasa at pagpapabongga.”— Modern, state-of-the-art churches. Latter day apostasy.

A truly prayerful church has feet, hands, a heart and goes out of its tiny, puny, midget, blinding, maddening religious shells — to be inconvenienced and be involved in a world larger than life and “logo.” Luke 10:25-37. The Church isn’t just proclaiming what Christ did. The Church is what Christ is doing in society (as He once did) like He is flesh and blood living among us today.

Let this be known to all thugs (murderers) and robbers (corrupt) in the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) mess, missing sabungeros killings, Pharmally robbery scandal, pork barrel scam, Duterte drug war, etc. in no uncertain terms: No single one among them is heaven-bound when they die. “But the cowardly, the unbelieving, the vile (corrupt), the murderers, the sexually immoral and all liars — they will be consigned to the fiery lake of burning sulfur. This is the second death.” - Revelation 21:8

Fight corruption. End killings.