Tell it to SunStar: The maze of FPRRD’s political rhetoric: Truth, lies, and the Filipino populace

In the arena of Philippine politics, it is not surprising that the former and present administrations criticize each other’s governance. It has been observed throughout history. Joseph Estrada faced criticism from Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, who in turn faced scrutiny from Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III, and subsequently, Aquino faced criticism from Rodrigo Duterte. It can also be that the past administration would criticize the present, just like former President Duterte’s allegations and character assassination against President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Former President Rodrigo R. Duterte (FPRRD) has launched character attacks against President Bongbong Marcos (PBBM) since before the 2022 presidential elections. Duterte has leveled accusations such as “bangag” and incompetent against Marcos Jr.

The most recent allegation involves the revelation that the president is included in the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) narco-list. Duterte called the president a drug addict during his speech, saying, “Bongbong Marcos was high back then. Now that he’s the president, he’s still high. We have a drug addict for a president! That son of a whore!” However, the accusation seems to have been retracted by the former president. He has denied ever calling the president an addict.

Knowing the steadfastness of whatever he reveals to the public is genuinely disappointing. Whether driven by political tactics or other motives, retracting his statements brings confusion, mistrust, and division among people. Accusing the president of drug addiction only to rescind it after is deceptive.

The crux of the matter is not about the president’s alleged addiction but instead in the former president’s credibility and truthfulness in his words.

Undoubtedly, FPRRD remains influential to most Filipinos, especially the ordinary Juan Dela Cruz. Many take his words as truth. Many people also believed in all his accusations, which brought disappointment later on. This behavior did not just happen at present but even during his administration. That is why he should be cautious with his words, for they are powerful and influential.

His inflammatory rhetoric can cause division among people and the government’s downfall. He must uphold truth and justice for better social development and change. If what he wants to say is not true, he should remain silent because his words destroy the Filipinos’ trust in the Marcos administration.

Also, these attacks affect the international community’s perception of our political situation. Our government seems like a “kenkoy.” It is a shame that we are like geishas, entertaining them and making ourselves an appetizer for their discussions.

Indeed, the Bayanihan spirit seems to be a fantasy in this modern government. The unity advocacy of PBBM is nothing but mere mist. With our times’ prevailing corrupt mentality and morality, future generations find unity and camaraderie elusive.

To the Filipino people, let us be discerning. Let us not be blinded by the sweet lies of our political leaders. Let us scrutinize and examine truth before embracing it, for lies only become truth to those who are blinded.

Let us ponder: Where will our country be headed if truth and unity perish?