Tell it to SunStar: The name game: Is Cebu ready to vote beyond the bloodline?

By Mariane M. Llagoso

Walk into any barangay in Cebu and ask a lolo or lola who they are voting for. More often than not, you will get a name with a familiar surname – perhaps the name of a building, a school scholarship program, or even an organization. They have seen the name at the top of ballots before they were even born.

As a student pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science at the University of Cebu, I have personally observed that many Cebuanos still gravitate toward dynastic names during election season, not out of ignorance — but out of habit, familiarity, and at times, survival.

Welcome to Cebuano politics. And let us be frank about it.

Proponents of political dynasties argue that some of these dynasties have provided good governance, and that voters chose them because of the experience of the families involved. However, this defense becomes flimsier when you look more closely. In most places, it is hard not to realize that the political dynasty owns everything else – the businesses, the employment opportunities, the contracts, and the ayuda system.

The 1987 Philippine Constitution already had the answer to this. Under Article II, Section 26, the State “shall prohibit political dynasties.” This clause, written nearly four decades ago, has yet to be acted upon by a Congress made up of political dynasties themselves. The chickens are roosting where they’ve laid eggs.

And Cebuanos pay the price for this inaction at every election.

We fail to see the potential in teachers, engineers, and community leaders who cannot run against entrenched dynasties because their surnames or coffers are not large enough. We lose accountability — dynasties cushion the consequences of failure simply by passing power to the next family member in line. And above all else, we lose vision – because dynasties protect the past, while ignoring the future.

So what must we do?

Do not place value solely in the name of a candidate; rather, learn their track record and what they’ve accomplished. Show support to those who do not come from within the circles of dynasties, no matter how much more unpolished they may appear compared to others. Demand that Congress pass a strong Anti-Political Dynasty Law.

Cebuanos take pride in being strong and independent. Our politicians need to start embodying these traits as well.

It seems like the next election always comes sooner than you think. The thing is, will we choose a candidate who represents Cebu’s future — or a name we already know?