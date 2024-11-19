Tell it to SunStar: The need to cooperate with the ICC to prosecute Duterte

We call on the Department of Justice (DOJ) to pull all stops and cooperate instead with the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) ongoing investigation of the thousands of killings under the Duterte drug war.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla had just announced that his department was studying the possibility of charging Duterte with violating International Humanitarian Law (IHL) under a domestic law, Republic Act 9851, or the Philippine Act on Crimes against International Humanitarian Law, Genocide and other Crimes against Humanity, that was enacted in 2009.

The ICC has been conducting its investigation on the extrajudicial killings (EJKs) in Duterte’s drug war since 2018. Ignoring this reality would be counter-productive and will only prolong the entire process and open it to manipulation by the Duterte camp, besides prolonging the agony of the families of victims who have long been seeking justice for their loved ones.

The DOJ’s previous drug war panel, which has been said to be in existence since 2020, barely scratched the surface on the accountability of Duterte and his henchmen, as well as the policies and root causes of extrajudicial killings in the sham drug war.

If the DOJ is truly inclined to look into cases of violations of IHL during the Duterte administration, it need not look far.

There are numerous cases of EJKs and IHL violations, which involved Duterte’s police and military, in his administration’s war on dissent.

DOJ’s panel, where murder complaints were filed on killings of activists during the Bloody Sunday incidents in Southern Tagalog, dismissed these complaints, to the consternation of the families of the victims. It should now grant the petition for review on the dismissal.

On March 7, 2021, police and military elements targeted 24 individuals in the provinces of Batangas, Cavite and Rizal, using spurious warrants. In what would later be known as the Bloody Sunday Massacre, nine activists were killed and six arrested in the region-wide dragnet, including Bayan-Cavite coordinator Manny Asuncion and activist couple Ariel and Ana Mariz Evangelista. Asuncion was killed at the Workers Assistance Center satellite office in Dasmariñas, Cavite, while the Evangelistas were gunned down at their house in Nasugbu, Batangas. The DOJ has exonerated the police forces involved in their killings.

In the case of Bloody Sunday, this can be a chance for the DOJ to redeem itself after it found the killers blameless. We challenge the DOJ to get its priorities right -- cooperate with the ICC with regards to Duterte’s drug war and go after the IHL violators in the numerous cases of slain or arbitrarily arrested civilians.