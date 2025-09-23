Tell it to SunStar: The neverending cycle of dynasties

By Arian S. Bataluna

Political dynasties have long been a persistent issue in Philippine politics. Ever since the Spanish era up until this very day, political dynasties have been very vibrant, which has already turned out to be normal over time. Several famous elite families hold various government offices, ranging from local public officials to national positions. In other words, dynasties have already become the norm in the country, rarely addressed in political settings. Elite families that hold power and govern the nation – serving the people, albeit in a manner that resembles a monarchy.

Statistics and data studies have measured their presence at different levels of government. Around 70 percent of Congress members belong to political dynasties. Eighty percent of governors and provincial officials are from dynastic families. Three out of five presidents came from political dynasties. In a study by the Ateneo School of Government and Asian Institute of Management in 2019, it was found that about 67 percent of the entire Congress, from senators to congressmen, came from dynastic politicians.

They have been elected multiple times and remain strong in the political arena. For decades, they have been ruling, taking turns in positions, or serving together in the same administration.

While the Constitution clearly prohibits political dynasties, the lack of an enabling law makes this provision ineffective. This legal loophole has allowed powerful families to dominate public office without accountability, passing down positions as if they were inherited titles rather than elected responsibilities. As a result, the political arena often becomes inaccessible to ordinary citizens who may have the competence to serve but lack the wealth, connections, or name recognition to compete.

Filipino voters also tend to avoid voting for unknown candidates, fearing the misleading platforms they may present, which gives political families an advantage in elections, as they already carry the weight of familiarity and stability for their voters. This phenomenon occurs not only locally but also nationally. While Filipino voters have the freedom to choose, this freedom is limited by the dominance of elite families in politics.

The ongoing issue of political dynasties calls into question the capacity of democracy in the Philippines. When leadership is centralized only among those who already have power, the principle of equal opportunity in governance is already compromised. Instead of meritocracy, the system favors inheritance and popularity. In this kind of government that the nation-state has, the voices of marginalized groups have already been silenced.

While political dynasties may bring good upbringing and experience, they already lack innovation and fresh ideas in governance. They have created an environment where power and positions are inherited rather than earned, recycling old ideas and discouraging new ones. Governance has become conservative and focused on protecting family interests rather than risking their positions for meaningful change.

The Philippines is a democratic republic and should not be ruled by these families to avoid corruption, nepotism, and the centralization of power for personal interests.