Tell it to SunStar: The peso at 60: Stability without strength

By Fernando Fajardo

At first glance, the Philippine peso hovering near P60 to the US dollar may seem like just another number in the daily churn of financial markets. But behind that figure lies a deeper story — one that speaks not only of global economic forces but also of the Philippines’ structural vulnerabilities and limited policy space.

The current exchange rate tells us something important: the peso is stable, but it is not strong.

To be clear, the current level is not a crisis. The Philippines is far from the turmoil seen during past currency shocks. There is no panic, no sudden capital flight, and no collapse in confidence. In fact, the peso has shown a degree of resilience, staying within a relatively narrow band despite global uncertainty.

But stability should not be mistaken for strength.

The primary reason for the peso’s weakness is external. The US dollar remains dominant, buoyed by high interest rates and its status as the world’s safest asset in times of uncertainty. Investors naturally gravitate toward dollar-denominated assets, pulling capital away from emerging markets like the Philippines. This creates persistent downward pressure on the peso.

Yet external forces are only part of the story.

The Philippines has long been structurally dependent on imports — particularly fuel, food and capital goods. Every time global oil prices rise or food supply tightens, the country needs more dollars to pay for these imports. This constant demand for foreign currency weakens the peso over time.

At the same time, the country’s export base remains relatively narrow. While the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector and remittances from overseas Filipino workers provide vital dollar inflows, they are not enough to fundamentally shift the balance. The economy earns dollars, yes — but it spends them just as quickly.

This is where the concept of “stability without strength” becomes clear.

The peso is being supported by steady inflows — remittances, BPO revenues and a manageable level of foreign investment. These prevent sharp depreciation. But they do not generate the kind of surplus needed to push the currency toward sustained appreciation.

In effect, the Philippines is running in place.

Monetary policy offers limited relief. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has maintained relatively high interest rates to control inflation and support the currency. But it cannot raise rates indefinitely without hurting domestic growth. Nor can it fully match the policy stance of the United States without risking a slowdown in credit and investment.

This leaves policymakers in a delicate balancing act: support the peso, control inflation and sustain growth — all at the same time.

The consequences of a weak peso are felt unevenly across society.

For ordinary Filipinos, a weaker currency means higher prices. Imported goods — from fuel to food to medicine — become more expensive. This feeds into inflation, eroding purchasing power and hitting low-income households the hardest.

For businesses, especially those reliant on imported inputs, costs rise. Margins shrink and some of these costs are passed on to consumers.

But there are also winners. Overseas Filipino workers benefit, as their dollar earnings translate into more pesos. Exporters and BPO firms gain a competitive edge. In this sense, the weak peso acts as a built-in support mechanism for key sectors of the economy.

Still, relying on a weak currency as a growth strategy is not sustainable.

The real issue is not whether the peso is at 59 or 60 or 61. The real issue is why it struggles to strengthen in the first place.

A stronger peso would require deeper structural changes: a more diversified export base, increased domestic production of key goods, improved infrastructure and a more competitive investment environment. It would also require addressing long-standing inefficiencies and leakages that undermine economic confidence.

Until these are addressed, the peso will likely remain where it is — stable, but fundamentally weak.

Looking ahead, the trajectory of the peso will largely depend on global conditions, particularly the direction of US interest rates. If the Federal Reserve begins to ease policy, the dollar may weaken, giving the peso some room to recover. But this would be an external reprieve, not a reflection of improved domestic fundamentals.

In other words, it would be temporary.

The challenge for the Philippines is to move beyond this cycle — to build an economy that does not merely withstand external pressures but thrives despite them.

The peso at 60 is not a crisis signal. But it is a warning.

It tells us that while the country has achieved a degree of macroeconomic stability, it has yet to secure the foundations of long-term strength. And until it does, the peso will remain a mirror of that unfinished work.