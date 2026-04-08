Tell it to SunStar: The peso under pressure

In today’s Philippines, the strength of the dollar, particularly the US Dollar is no longer just an abstract economic concept. It is a daily reality that shapes how Filipinos eat, travel, save, and survive. As the peso weakens against the dollar, the effects ripple across households, businesses, and the broader economy, exposing both opportunities and deep vulnerabilities.

At first glance, a strong dollar seems like good news for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs). Families receiving remittances benefit from higher peso conversions, allowing them to afford more goods and services locally. This inflow remains a lifeline for millions, reinforcing the Philippines’ dependence on dollar earnings from abroad. However, this advantage masks a more troubling truth: the country’s economic stability leans heavily on external income rather than robust domestic production.

On the other hand, for ordinary consumers, the dominance of the dollar brings a heavier burden. The Philippines imports a significant portion of its fuel, food, and raw materials, all priced in dollars. As the dollar strengthens, import costs rise—and these increases inevitably trickle down to everyday expenses. From transportation fares to grocery prices, inflation tightens its grip, hitting the poorest Filipinos the hardest. The gap between wages and the cost of living continues to widen, raising a difficult question: who truly benefits from a strong dollar?

Businesses, especially small and medium enterprises, find themselves caught in the middle. Higher import costs mean thinner profit margins, forcing some to increase prices or cut back on operations. Meanwhile, industries tied to exports may gain a competitive edge, but this advantage is often uneven and insufficient to offset broader economic strain.

The government, particularly institutions like the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, faces a delicate balancing act. Efforts to stabilize the peso such as adjusting interest rates or managing foreign reserves can only go so far in a global economy dominated by the dollar. External factors, from U.S. monetary policy to global market shifts, continue to influence the peso in ways beyond local control.

Ultimately, the strong dollar reveals a deeper structural issue: the Philippines’ reliance on imports and foreign income. While short-term gains exist, they are overshadowed by long-term challenges that demand strategic solutions in boosting local industries, improving agricultural productivity, and reducing dependence on external forces.

The rising power of the dollar is not just an economic story; it is a social one. It determines who can afford basic necessities and who must struggle to get by. Until the Philippines builds a more self-reliant economy, the peso will remain vulnerable, and Filipinos will continue to live at the mercy of a currency they do not control.