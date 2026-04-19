Tell it to SunStar: The Pope: A voice of conscience for the world

By Archbishop Alberto S. Uy

Archdiocese of Cebu

(From the Maymay sa Magbalantay Facebook page)

It is deeply saddening — and in many ways troubling — that a leader of a great nation can bring himself to speak harshly against the Holy Father, a man who stands not as a political figure, but as a moral and spiritual shepherd. The Pope is, above all, a humble servant of God — one who carries the burden of reminding the world of truths that are often inconvenient, yet necessary: the dignity of every human person, the sacredness of life and the urgent call to peace.

We must be clear: Pope Leo does not speak as a politician, nor does he enter into rivalry with world leaders. The Church does not exist to compete for power, but to bear witness to truth. As Christ Himself said, “My kingdom is not of this world” (John 18:36). The Holy Father speaks from that kingdom — from a place rooted not in dominance, but in conscience.

When he raises his voice, it is not to condemn persons, but to challenge actions — especially those that lead to suffering, injustice and war. In the tradition of the prophets, his words may sound uncomfortable, even unsettling, but they are born from love: love for humanity and especially for the most vulnerable. For every war, every act of violence, every unjust decision always has a face — the face of a child who cries, a mother who mourns, a family that is broken. This is what the Holy Father sees. This is what moves his heart.

From a philosophical perspective, truth is not determined by power, popularity, or position. Truth stands on its own — it appeals to reason, to conscience and ultimately to the moral law written in every human heart. And theology deepens this: it reminds us that every person is created in the image and likeness of God (Genesis 1:27). To wound human dignity — through war, injustice, or indifference — is to wound something sacred.

The Pope, therefore, speaks not merely as a leader of the Church, but as a voice of conscience for the world. His mission is not to please, but to guide; not to dominate, but to serve; not to remain silent, but to proclaim what is good, what is just and what leads to true peace.

And so, I stand firmly with Pope Leo — not because of position or obligation, but out of conviction. I stand with him because I believe in a Church that listens deeply, that speaks courageously and that chooses peace even when the world chooses conflict. I stand with him because I have seen and come to know the sincerity of his heart — a heart that beats for the Church, for the poor and for all humanity.

In the end, this is not about personalities. It is about the kind of world we wish to build. A world guided by power — or a world guided by truth. A world driven by self-interest — or a world rooted in compassion.

May we have the humility to listen — not only to the voices of authority, but to the voice of conscience. And may that conscience lead us always toward peace.