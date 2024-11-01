Tell it to SunStar: The problem of street children

The issue of street children in Cebu City is a pressing social concern that reflects broader systemic failures in addressing poverty, education, and child welfare. Despite various initiatives aimed at rescuing and rehabilitating these vulnerable youths, the situation remains dire, highlighting the need for comprehensive and sustainable solutions.

Cebu City has seen an increase in efforts to rescue street children, particularly those involved in begging or petty crime. The local government has intensified operations to remove these children from the streets, often under the auspices of the Anti-Mendicancy Board.

In Barangay Sambag 1, barangay officials have been rescuing children who have taken over some of the streets. Majority if not all are outsiders. After delivering them to their respective barangays, though, the children return the next day.

These actions have raised questions about their effectiveness and the underlying causes of street life for these children. Many are not merely victims of circumstance but are often caught in a cycle of poverty and exploitation that requires more than just removal from public spaces.

The children face numerous challenges, including lack of access to education, healthcare, and shelter. Reports indicate that many of them are under 15 years old and come from impoverished backgrounds where basic needs are unmet.