By Dwight John J. Florida, St. Scholastica’s Academy-Tabunok school paper adviser

Nov. 19 is International Journalist Day, a day that would remind us that journalism is the responsibility to seek truth, serve the public and give voice to the unheard.

But as a school paper adviser for five years, I found myself thinking about something more basic: What happens after we ask the first question?

The first question is usually easy.

“What is your name?”

“How long have you been doing this?”

“What is your biggest challenge?”

Young campus journalists learn these quickly: how to hold a recorder, fill a notebook and gather enough information before the deadline.

But the longer I work with them, the more I realize that journalism is not really about asking questions. It is about learning what to ask after the answer.

One afternoon at the Tabunok Public Market here in Talisay City, I accompanied our campus journalists as they interviewed vendors for their publication assignments. They brought with them notebooks, recorders, cameras and a list of prepared questions.

Then one student returned from an interview with a different expression on her face. She was excited, but not because she had found a good quote.

“Dugay na siya nagtinda, Sir. Siya ra sad nag-sustento sa iyang apo ug kaya pa daw niya mopadayon pa daw siya para sa iyaha apo.”

(The vendor had been selling for years, the student explained, and supported her grandchild alone. She would keep going for her apo.)

“Amazing kaayo, Sir,” she added. “Ingun ana siya, pero upon the interview, daghan diay siya giagian.” It looks one way from the outside, she was saying, but there is so much more to the story.

That stayed with me.

Before a journalist can tell the truth about another person, the journalist must first be willing to listen carefully.

We teach the five Ws and one H, how to verify facts and write leads. But another lesson is harder to put in a module: people are almost always more complicated than the first answer they give you.

A vendor is not simply a vendor.

A tricycle driver is not simply a tricycle driver.

A teacher is not simply a teacher.

Behind every occupation, title, and statistic is a person carrying a history that may never appear in the first few minutes of an interview.

That is why the best question is sometimes not another question at all. Sometimes it is silence.

A campus journalist may feel the need to fill every pause. But sometimes, when the reporter stops talking, the interviewee continues. And that is often where the story begins.

I have watched students discover this for themselves. They start with a questionnaire; then something catches their attention: a hesitation, a change in tone, an unexpected detail.

“Why?”

“How did that happen?”

“What happened after that?”

“Can you tell me more about that?”

The interview moves beyond information and becomes conversation. That is when journalism becomes an exercise in empathy.

This does not mean abandoning skepticism. A good journalist still verifies and seeks context. But verification without listening can produce accurate stories that fail to understand the people inside them.

Young journalists need both. They need the discipline to ask, “Is this true?” And they need the humility to ask, “What am I missing?”

Perhaps that is why campus journalism matters. We sometimes reduce it to competitions through these different press conferences, certificates, and rankings. We count medals, trophies, and placements. But there are quieter victories: a student who learns to approach a stranger respectfully, a writer who finds the story behind a first impression, a reporter who refuses a sensational quote that would distort what the interviewee meant. These are also victories.

Press freedom depends on people who understand what it is for. It is not merely permission to publish, but the space and responsibility to pursue truth, listen to communities and tell stories with care.

That responsibility begins long before a young journalist’s byline appears in print. It begins with a question. Then another. And then the courage to listen to the answer.

Because the first question tells us what happened. The next might tell us why. And the question after that might finally tell us what it meant to the person who lived it.

Perhaps that is one of the most important freedoms we can protect: the freedom to ask, the freedom to listen and the responsibility to tell what we learn truthfully.