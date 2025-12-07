Tell it to SunStar: The real smoking gun

I want to begin by adding my voice to the many voices that have already expressed their gratitude to the distinguished citizens who brought the PhilHealth case to the Supreme Court: retired Senior Associate Justice Antonio T. Carpio, former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales, former Finance Undersecretary Cielo Magno, former Commission on Audit Commissioner Heidi L. Mendoza, and Atty. Howard M. Calleja, together with other civic-minded petitioners. Through their vigilance, the Court was compelled to confront what many feared but could not yet prove: that public funds were being quietly diverted through unprogrammed appropriations in ways that violate our Constitution. Their petition did not simply challenge one illegal transfer; it opened the door to a far bigger problem.

What the Supreme Court declared unconstitutional was the diversion of P60 billion in PhilHealth funds to the national treasury in order to help finance “unprogrammed appropriations” (UAs). But anyone who has looked closely at our national budgets in recent years knows that PhilHealth is only the tip of the iceberg. The Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation’s (PDIC) missing P109 billion is another part of the story. Yet these two together amount to only P169 billion—a fraction of the P449.5 billion in UAs inserted in the 2024 budget and the P531.7 billion in UAs inserted in the 2025 budget.

This is the real smoking gun exposed by the Court’s decision:

If the financing of UAs required the diversion of PhilHealth and PDIC funds—both declared unconstitutional—then what about the hundreds of billions more used to unlock the rest of these bloated UAs? Where did all that money come from?

The only possible sources are now painfully clear:

• money or “fiscal space” taken from other programmed appropriations,

• loans originally intended for specific infrastructure or social projects,

• manufactured “savings” created by delaying or zeroing out legitimate programs, and

• “excess revenue” certifications issued even when no real surplus existed.

In plain language:

Funds meant for other lawful purposes were quietly siphoned to finance pork-laden UAs. This is precisely what the Constitution forbids.

UAs were never meant to be used this way. They were supposed to be contingent, activated only when genuine excess revenues or legitimate new financing became available. Instead, they became a backdoor for pork, loaded with thousands of detailed flood-control projects waiting to be “unlocked.” To release them, money had to be taken—legally or illegally—from elsewhere.

The Supreme Court ruling has now shut that backdoor. And its implications are far-reaching:

Most, if not all, fund transfers used to finance the ballooning UAs of 2023–2025 were unconstitutional.

And those who engineered these diversions should be held criminally liable—not only for the PhilHealth and PDIC diversions, but for every peso illegally taken from the purposes approved by Congress and repurposed for pork.

This is not merely a budget issue. It is a matter of justice. It is about the integrity of our democratic institutions and the stewardship of public funds entrusted to government officials.

The Supreme Court has spoken.

Now the Filipino people must demand accountability.