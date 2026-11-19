By Dwight John J. Florida, school paper adviser, St. Scholastica’s Academy-Tabunok

Whatever you think of Pax Silica, the Colon St. clash on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, raises a question I deal with as a school paper adviser: how safe is it to cover a protest, and who answers when it isn’t? Two journalists were reportedly hurt that day. The police and the organizers owe the public a clear account of how.

Many reports have stated that police and protesters clashed that day. The rally, which ran from about 9 a.m. to noon, was against the Asean Summit in Metro Manila and Pax Silica, a US-led initiative to secure supply chains for artificial intelligence and advanced technology. Students from several Cebu City universities joined. Organizers raised concerns about farming communities in Capas, Tarlac, where a hub is proposed. The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has defended the project, so the debate is a legitimate one.

The two sides disagree on what set things off. The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said the rally had no permit under Batas Pambansa 880 and that protesters burned an effigy despite an earlier agreement not to, creating a hazard because electrical wires hung overhead. It said a protester grappled with a city disaster-response officer over a fire extinguisher and that two police personnel suffered minor injuries. Bayan Central Visayas said it held the rally without a permit as a constitutional right and accused police of discharging fire extinguishers at demonstrators and grabbing some of them.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) Cebu said one journalist was struck by a police shield and another inhaled powder from an extinguisher discharged by police. Neither was seriously hurt. Both asked not to be named.

I have advised our school paper for five years and that last detail stays with me. Their decision to remain unnamed is another detail worth taking seriously. Whatever their reasons, the fact that journalists were reportedly injured while documenting an event should not be overlooked. Whether or not these two were students, a young reporter could easily have been standing in that spot, notebook in hand. If professional journalists can get hurt while working, what do I tell the 18-year-old who wants to cover the next rally?

Campus journalism is often introduced within the relative safety of school grounds. But journalism cannot stop there. Students eventually encounter stories unfolding in their communities, where tensions are higher, institutions are involved and the consequences of reporting can be more serious. Preparing them for that reality means teaching not only how to report but also how to recognize danger and understand their rights.

I try to teach campus journalists to hear every side, so here is mine.

Permits matter. A burning effigy under live wires is a real danger and if organizers broke an agreement, they should answer for it. Student groups who want to be taken seriously must keep their word.

But the law regulating public assemblies also requires restraint. Batas Pambansa 880 obliges authorities to observe “maximum tolerance,” defined in Section 3(c) as the highest degree of restraint police and other peacekeeping authorities must exercise during public assemblies and their dispersal. While the law provides for permit requirements, it also recognizes exceptions, including assemblies held in designated freedom parks. The authority to regulate public assemblies does not give authorities a free hand to disregard the rights of those covering them. Maximum tolerance must also inform how journalists documenting the exercise of constitutional freedoms are treated. The University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Committee for the Promotion and Protection of Academic Freedom and Human Rights (CAFHR) cited the Supreme Court’s 2006 ruling in Bayan v. Ermita on this point. Article III, Section 4 of the Constitution protects both freedom of the press and the right to peaceably assemble. Putting out a fire is one thing. Journalists getting hurt while covering the event is another and the first does not explain the second.

First, the CCPO and Police Regional Office 7 should investigate the injuries to journalists and protesters, as NUJP Cebu and the UP Cebu committee have asked. The CCPO has said it is looking into the injuries to its own personnel and the same fairness should apply to every incident that day.

Second, the police, the city and organizers should agree on ground rules before any rally, with clear designated areas, written agreements about fire and props and a visible, safe access for the press. Journalists may stand among demonstrators, but their presence does not make them participants. Their responsibility is to document what happens, not to become part of the confrontation.

Third, schools should keep teaching young campus journalists how to cover protests safely: wear visible press identification, work in pairs, know the exits and never give up their notes.

School publications teach students to question, verify claims and report fairly. They cannot fulfill that responsibility if covering a rally means risking injury. A democracy needs young people willing to challenge claims and document events. It must also ensure that those who choose to report what happens are not made to suffer simply for doing their jobs.