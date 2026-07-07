Tell it to SunStar: The rule of law or the rule of bending

By Giel Eduard Acot Orillosa

In any democratic country, the law is supposed to be the highest standard. It should guide leaders, protect citizens, and ensure fairness for all. It should not change depending on who is in power or who is being judged. But in recent times, many people have begun to question whether the rule of law is still being followed strictly, or whether it is slowly turning into something else, the rule of bending.

The rule of law means that laws apply equally to everyone. No one is above it. Not politicians, not officials, not powerful individuals. When this principle is weakened, justice becomes uncertain. Decisions begin to depend not only on facts and evidence, but also on influence, position and timing.

In public discussions and hearings, controversial ideas have been raised suggesting that laws may sometimes need to “bend” depending on public demand or urgent situations. For some, this sounds practical. They argue that strict rules can sometimes be too rigid for real-world problems. But for many others, this idea is dangerous. Once the law begins to bend, it may stop being fair and consistent.

Confusion grows when legal decisions appear inconsistent. One case moves forward quickly, while another similar case is delayed or even dismissed. A person accused today may become a witness tomorrow. To ordinary citizens watching from outside, these changes are difficult to understand. They raise questions about fairness, accountability and transparency.

At the same time, serious issues involving corruption, government projects and misuse of public funds continue to affect the lives of ordinary people. Floods damage communities, prices rise and public services remain weak. People wonder why major problems seem to remain unsolved while legal battles among powerful figures continue in public view.

When justice appears selective, trust in institutions begins to weaken. Citizens start to feel that laws are not fixed rules, but flexible tools that can be used differently depending on who is involved. This perception is harmful even if it is not fully accurate, because trust is the foundation of any legal system.

A strong justice system does not depend on changing rules for convenience. It depends on consistency, independence, and courage. Leaders and institutions must ensure that decisions are based on evidence and law, not on pressure or popularity.

It is also important to remember that criticism of the system is not an attack on the country itself. It is a demand for improvement. Citizens want fairness. They want clarity. They want to believe that justice will be the same for everyone, whether powerful or ordinary.

If the rule of law continues to weaken, the consequences will be serious. Laws that are flexible today may become meaningless tomorrow. And when laws lose meaning, governance becomes unstable.

A nation cannot build a strong future on shifting interpretations of justice. It stands on a clear, firm and equal application of the law.

The choice is simple but important: uphold the rule of law as it is meant to be or allow it to slowly become the rule of bending.