Tell it to SunStar: The significance of the Aral Law

The Teachers’ Dignity Coalition (TDC) acknowledges the enactment of the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (Aral) Law. President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. signed Republic Act No. 12028 in a ceremony attended by legislators, Department of Education (DepEd) officials, and teachers in Malacañang on October 18, 2024.

Mahalaga sa ating sitwasyon ngayon na magpatupad ng isang komprehensibo at epektibong programa para sa learning recovery, dahil bago pa naman ang pandemya ay may malaking problema na tayo sa learning losses. Maraming dapat habulin talaga.

A significant component of the new law is its provision of tutorial services or refresher courses for students needing to catch up with the expected learning competencies. The law allows not only teachers but also para-teachers (underboard), pre-service teachers (education students), and other qualified individuals to serve as tutors. The Aral Program will prioritize students who are failing exams, those with grades low grades, and those returning to school after a furlough.

However, we want to emphasize the need to address more pressing concerns in the education sector, including the decades-long shortages in necessary resources and the socio-economic challenges faced by teachers.

Gaya ng lagi naming sinasabi, magaganda naman ang mga ganitong programa talaga. Mabuti ang layunin at dapat na maipatupad nang maayos sa buong bansa. Gayunman, hindi dapat kalimutan ang mas malalaking problemang kailangang bigyang-prayoridad, lalo na sa mga kakulangan sa ating sistema mula imprastruktura, mga pasilidad, at kagamitan sa pagtuturo at pag-aaral, at personnel sa mga paaralan. Gayundin ang pagbibigay ng wastong suporta sa pinakamahalagang salik sa edukasyon, ang mga guro.

The TDC, nevertheless, supports the program’s objectives and recognizes its potential benefits for students and the quality of education in general.