Tell it to SunStar: The silent battles of school heads

By Renester Suralta

School heads play a vital role in shaping the educational landscape. As the leaders and managers of their respective schools, they are tasked with numerous responsibilities that range from administrative duties to fostering a positive learning environment. However, despite their crucial role, school heads often face a myriad of challenges that hinder their ability to effectively lead and improve their schools.

One of the most pressing issues that school heads encounter is the lack of adequate resources. Many public schools in the Philippines operate under tight budgets, which affect everything from classroom supplies to facility maintenance. This scarcity of resources not only hampers the delivery of quality education but also places additional stress on school leaders who strive to meet the expectations of teachers, students and parents. For instance, one performing high school in Cebu regularly collects voluntary contributions from students to survive. It is a school head’s initiative to tap stakeholders like alumni and nongovernment agencies to raise and allocate funds for the school activities, and most likely prioritize urgent needs over long-term improvements.

School heads frequently find themselves overwhelmed by administrative tasks. Aside from overseeing the academic programs, they are responsible for managing personnel, handling financial matters, ensuring compliance with government regulations and addressing various community concerns. These multifaceted duties can lead to burnout and reduced effectiveness in leadership. The heavy workload of implementing numerous programs and reports often leaves school heads with little time to focus on instructional leadership and professional development, which are crucial for improving teaching and learning outcomes.

While school heads are expected to be competent leaders, many report insufficient opportunities for professional growth and training. Continuous development is essential to equip school heads with the latest management skills, educational trends and leadership strategies. Unfortunately, access to such training is often limited, especially in remote or under-resourced areas. Moreover, the support system for school heads, including mentorship and peer collaboration, is often lacking, leading to isolation and difficulty in addressing complex challenges.

Further, school heads must navigate the expectations of diverse stakeholders, including the Department of Education (DepEd), teachers, parents, students and the local community. Balancing these sometimes conflicting demands can be challenging. For instance, while DepEd may demand quality teaching and policy compliance, parents and teachers might prioritize economic support and fewer extracurricular activities. Managing these expectations requires diplomatic skills and patience, and failure to do so can result in dissatisfaction and decreased morale.

Ensuring the welfare and safety of students is a critical concern for school heads. Many schools often face issues such as bullying, inadequate health services and a lack of proper facilities. School heads must implement policies and programs that promote a safe and inclusive environment, which can be demanding given the limited resources and manpower. Additionally, they must be prepared to respond to emergencies, natural disasters and other crises that affect the school community.

The role of school heads is both challenging and indispensable. Despite their dedication, they face significant predicaments, including resource limitations, heavy workloads, insufficient professional development, balancing stakeholder demands and ensuring student welfare. Addressing these challenges requires concerted efforts from government agencies, educational institutions and communities to provide the necessary support and resources. By empowering school heads, the Philippine education system can move closer to achieving its goal of delivering quality education for all learners.