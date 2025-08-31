Tell it to SunStar: The summer that changed 50 lives

It’s not every day that you see your own students trade notebooks for filing cabinets, or pens for mop handles, with the same energy they bring to class recitations. Yet this summer, that’s exactly what I witnessed. Some of the young people I once saw nervously stand before a whiteboard became office assistants, researchers, clerks, even janitors for a season—all thanks to the Special Program for Employment of Students (Spes) at Iloilo State University of Fisheries Science and Technology (ISUFST). Watching them work reminded me that education is not confined to lecture halls. Sometimes, the deepest lessons come from dusting bookshelves, designing bulletin boards, or handling rejection at the admissions desk.

The Spes program of the Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) may be written in policies and percentages—Republic Act 7323, 60-40 salary sharing, Public Employment Service Office facilitation—but at its heart, it is really a story of dignity. At ISUFST, 50 students carried that story this year. They arrived unsure, many from families who could barely afford daily fare, yet they left with sharpened discipline, a deeper appreciation for responsibility, and a quiet pride that no peso figure could fully capture.

“Coming from a family that works hard just to get by, I knew I had to find ways to support my education without adding to my parents’ load,” shared May Ann Palanog, one of my education math major students. “The Spes program became an answered prayer—a chance to earn, learn, and grow within the school. It was more than just financial support; it was an opportunity to stand on my own feet, even for a short while.” Listening to her, I realized that what Spes gives is more than allowance. It gives ownership over one’s journey.

I also saw how relationships shaped their growth. Another student, Arnel Ariete, admitted he was nervous at first, but that anxiety quickly disappeared. “I never felt below them,” he said of his supervisors. “They made me feel I truly belonged, and with that, every task felt lighter.” It’s proof that kindness is as important as talent in any job. A smile or a thoughtful correction can flip fear into newfound confidence.

For some, their reflections pointed to the dignity of even the simplest tasks. A student assigned to the school’s fish museum said she found meaning in mopping floors to make the area more welcoming. “Even behind-the-scenes work matters,” she said. “Consistency and attention to detail are valuable. It made me proud to contribute to something bigger than myself.” Who knew that cleaning could become a meditation on responsibility?

“Spes taught me that responsibility is doing your part well, and service is putting others first. It’s more than a job—it’s about making a difference,” said Spes student Jenny Rose Recto. For someone so young to speak with such clarity, you know the summer work gave more than wages—it gave wisdom.

Of course, not every day was easy. Some students walked long distances to campus, others worked through physical fatigue, and many wrestled with time management. Yet those challenges became part of the formation. “It was tiring, but worth it,” said one participant who balanced Spes by day and other work at night to help his family. Resilience is never theory—it is flesh and spirit, lived daily by our young people.

What stayed with me was how Spes quietly changed their idea of success. My students and their colleagues didn’t just talk about diplomas anymore. They spoke about being good at their work, carrying themselves with responsibility, and caring for others along the way. It was like life practice—showing up on time, working well with others, and turning mistakes into lessons instead of shame.

At ISUFST, this program also reflects our deeper mission. We have long believed that education must not only prepare students for professions but also empower them to lift their families and communities. The fact that many Spes participants came from solo-parent households, low-income families, or were first-generation college students only strengthens our conviction: equity in action is not a slogan; it is a duty.

A student said in the Spes survey, “I never thought my creativity could help the school. It gave me pride and showed me I could make a difference.” That’s the heart of Spes—every student has something to give.

Director Armando Katalbas of the ISUFST Student Support Center, the office in charge of this program, put it best when he said, “Spes is not just about giving students temporary jobs. It is about showing them that their efforts matter and that the government and the university care about their struggles. When we invest in them, we are investing in the nation’s future.” His words capture the heart of why such programs matter—not as charity, but as nation-building.

The lessons went far beyond pay slips. Students learned to greet colleagues with respect, take corrections with grace, and find joy even in tiring days. They saw that work, however small, carries dignity when done with purpose.

Spes also ties into bigger goals—easing poverty (SDG 1), keeping education within reach (SDG 4), and opening doors to decent work (SDG 8). These aren’t lofty slogans but real stories lived in ISUFST’s offices and labs.

As a teacher, seeing my students and their schoolmates in these roles made me proud. They were not just earning; they were becoming. They were writing their own stories of growth, humility, and service. For them, Spes was not just a summer job. It was a summer of transformation.

And so, when I think of the 50 students who took part in Spes this year, I don’t just see temporary workers. I see future teachers, researchers, fish technologists, marine biologists, public servants, and leaders. In their work, I saw resilience. In their routines, dignity. But most powerful was the hope—that through SPES, our students rise above hardship with perseverance, humility, and compassion.

At ISUFST, Dole’s Spes is more than a program. It is a promise fulfilled—that education must always be a bridge, not a barrier. A reminder that when we choose to invest in students, we do not just change their summers. We change their lives.