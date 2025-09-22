Tell it to SunStar: The Trillion Peso March is more than a protest — it is a reminder

On Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, Filipinos across the nation gathered — in provincial plazas, city streets, local communities and even in the digital spaces of social media. The Trillion Peso March was not confined to a single venue; it was a movement carried by Filipinos everywhere, whether on the ground or online, united by the demand to confront corruption head-on.

The weight they carried was measured in the P1.9 trillion allegedly lost to anomalies in flood control projects — funds meant to safeguard homes and communities that instead vanished while families waded through floods. This protest was not framed as an attempt to topple a president; its organizers had been clear on that point. Rather, it confronted a disease older than any administration: corruption that seeps into projects, budgets and lives.

Some skeptics predicted this march would fade into the familiar cycle of outrage — loud today, forgotten tomorrow. But what made Sept. 21 different was its symbolism. The date also marked the anniversary of martial law in 1972, a reminder of what happened when silence enabled unchecked power. By marching on this day, Filipinos declared that vigilance was not optional — it was essential.

The voices of workers, farmers, students, faith leaders and the youth — rising together from every corner of the archipelago — were not mere protest theater. They formed a patriotic cry, a living reminder that love of country meant demanding honesty from those entrusted to lead it. If sustained, this unity could push reforms beyond the streets: into policies, watchdog groups and grassroots accountability. The challenge was to ensure that the moment would become more than a spectacle. For the march to matter, the calls heard now must translate into concrete changes tomorrow.

At its core, the Trillion Peso March was about reclaiming trust — in governance, in the rule of law and in the belief that public funds should serve the public. It was about proving that patriotism is not silence in the face of corruption, but the courage to confront it. Whether this becomes a turning point or another entry in the long ledger of protests depends on what happens after the chants quiet down. The true test of this movement is not the size of the crowd, but the depth of the reforms it demands and sustains.