Tell it to SunStar: The troubled path of Philippine education

One of the major issues plaguing the educational system in the Philippines is the lack of adequate funding and resources, despite education receiving a substantial portion of the annual national budget. This situation has led to overcrowded classrooms, outdated teaching materials and insufficient support for teachers.

Additionally, there is a significant disparity in the quality of education between urban and rural areas, with students in rural regions often receiving a lower-quality education. The prevalence of corruption and mismanagement within the education sector exacerbates these problems, resulting in inadequate school buildings and facilities, shortages of teachers, misallocation of funds and nepotism in hiring practices. These systemic issues have contributed to the overall decline in the quality of education in the Philippines.

Another factor impacting the frequent changes in curriculum is the desire to keep pace with rapidly evolving technologies and industries. The ongoing implementation of the K-12 program continues without a clear return on investment. As new advancements arise, educators may feel pressured to revise the curriculum to ensure that students acquire the most relevant and current skills. However, there is no guarantee that the job market will employ K-12 graduates, as they face competition from well-established graduates of Technical Education and Skills Development Authority programs and colleges. Notably, even the Department of Education is reluctant to hire its Senior High School graduates.

Moreover, the constant introduction of disruptive programs and changes in educational standards and policies — both at local and national levels — has affected teachers’ focus. These disruptions can lead to a decline in teacher morale, mass exodus and potentially undermine the curriculum’s effectiveness.

While the agency is aware of these persistent issues, it has not taken adequate action to implement effective solutions. Many of its intervention and remedial programs aimed at improving educational quality are hastily planned and executed without conducting feasibility studies. There is often no grassroots consultation or pilot studies before implementation. Schools are expected to comply with mandates from regional and division offices without question. The result is often disappointing, failure and a waste of funds and resources.

For many decades, macro-level management planning has not proven effective. It is essential for educators to carefully consider the root causes of these problems with definite solutions from the school-level perspective to ensure that decisions are made thoughtfully and in the best interests of students. The teachers at the forefront know best the battle and real problem than those behind the cold desk and office.