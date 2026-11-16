Tell it to SunStar: The ultimate hypocrisy, pretentiousness of Barangay ‘Pinas leadership

By Jose Mario D. De Vega, Asian Center, University of the Philippines-Diliman

I am almost running out of words to describe the unparalleled pretentiousness and bone-deep hypocrisy of the leaders of this unfortunate country.

P96 per day! According to the government, that is the so-called “poverty line.” That amounts to P35,121 per year for each individual, equivalent to P2,927 per month or P96 per day.

We in the Christian Workers Organization maintain that this assertion of the government is deceitful, inhumane and a genuine outrage. The P96-per-day poverty line is IMMORAL AND HAS NO SCIENTIFIC BASIS.

If we were to accept this insult and deception, then they are effectively saying that a working-class family of five is not living in poverty. Let us then pull the fish from their foul and rotten mouths! Before the entire nation and with the whole world as witness, we challenge every member of this arrogant and shameless “government” to try living on less than P100 per day for each member of their luxurious family so that they may personally experience the insult embodied in the damned statistics they so casually and idiotically proclaim.

The government claims P96 per day is sufficient to escape poverty. We challenge its officials to publicly demonstrate how a family can maintain adequate nutrition, housing, transportation, healthcare and education within such a budget. We are daring them!

Their questionable and worthless “data” stand far removed from the findings of scientific research grounded in material reality, such as those of the IBON Foundation. Their study shows that for workers to live with dignity, what the Constitution itself (Article XIII, Section 3) describes as a “living wage,” a daily wage of P1,300 is necessary. This is due to the relentless increase in the prices of basic goods and services, a situation that will be further aggravated by the ongoing war in the Western Asia, which is likely to drive fuel and energy prices even higher.

Apart from the war in Western Asia, the Filipino people are also confronting a 7.8 percent inflation rate this October 2026, up from 7.2 percent in September 2026.

Meanwhile, the number of unemployed Filipinos increased to 2.86 million in September 2026 from 2.77 million in August and 1.96 million in September 2025. This translated into an unemployment rate of 5.4 percent, up from 5.3 percent a month earlier and 3.8 percent a year earlier.

In the face of the numerous problems confronting ordinary Filipinos, how can Malacañang justify spending P22.9 billion to host the 2026 Asean Summit?

Would it not be far better if this enormous amount of public money were allocated to more meaningful and beneficial programs aimed at alleviating the widespread suffering endured by our fellow citizens during this bloody period of stagflation?

What is infuriating is that instead of responding rationally, the “government’s” spokesperson appears irritated and condescending whenever the people raise legitimate criticisms. The same idiotic mindset that minimizes poverty also seeks to conceal it from public view.

Consider, for example, their efforts to conceal the true face of poverty under the pretext of “beautifying” Barangay ‘Pinas. What utter nonsense. If squatter communities are hidden from public view, does that erase the problem of social injustice or the urgent issue of humane housing?

If ambulant vendors and informal sellers are driven away from Pasay and Parañaque, will those so-called “eyesores” suddenly disappear? For good?

More importantly, we must ask: what program does the “government” have for those poor Filipinos who have lost their livelihoods and whose already meager sources of income have been damaged or destroyed?

Regarding the issue of Pax Silica, why is the leadership of Barangay ‘Pinas so unusually defensive and irritated whenever it is discussed?

They claim that people have the right to hold rallies and express their grievances but moronically suggest that these demonstrations should be postponed until after our foreign guests have departed. Such a proposition is absurd, rubbish and bloody shame!

First, it demonstrates that this “government” is detached from reality and devoid of common sense. Are they unaware that our neighboring countries already know about these issues? Are they unaware of the anger and condemnation expressed by our Indonesian brothers and sisters regarding these data centers? Have they not heard that similar projects have been cancelled or suspended in Thailand? Likewise, are they unaware that during the recent “political tsunami” in America, public opposition to these issues was among the reasons voters rejected Trump and his party besides their racism, sexism and warmongering?

Second, can they truly prevent the people from rising up and voicing their beliefs, grievances and convictions in the streets throughout the country?

Third, all these reveals that this “government,” apart from being detached from reality and lacking good judgment, is ultimately not working for the benefit of the Filipino people, especially the poor, the marginalized and the most vulnerable members of our utterly miserable society.

In the end, it is us, WE, the people ourselves who remain our only hope.