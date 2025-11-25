Tell it to SunStar: The will of the people, not of the corrupt, is the will of God

By Student Christian Movement of the Philippines

We, the Filipino people, must radically discern our future. Amidst the political crisis under President Marcos Jr. and the opportunism of the Duterte faction, history and conscience tell us that we must go beyond personalities; there must be a change of system.

Thus, it is necessary to support the calls for the resignation of the President and Vice President, the heads of the biggest criminal syndicates in our country for they have both sinned on the basis of systematic corruption. After which, a transition council is necessary to conduct much-needed political and socio-economic reforms such as anti-dynasty laws. This must be civilian-led, for a military takeover will plunge the country into worse human rights abuses.

We reiterate that President Marcos Jr. cannot ‘Pontius Pilate’ himself out of accountability. Mere resignations of Executive Secretary Bersamin and Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman are not enough; these are alter egos of the President in terms of Malacañang affairs and of budget matters. Either he is completely ignorant or completely corrupt. Either way, Marcos Jr. must also resign in delicadeza.

Sen. Imee Marcos invokes the supposed drug use of the President. She is making a fool of the Filipino people! They are trying to reduce the issue of this deadly corruption issue to mere family bickering when we know that Senator Imee’s statements only serve the Dutertes, another faction of this corrupt government.

Unlike the fate of the protest held at Luneta which was pushed by the Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC) leaders who do not have moral high ground for having endorsed corrupt and despotic leaders in the past, we encourage the broad Filipino masses to persevere in struggle and build unities with the majority of the Filipino people. Unlike the INC protests, change will not happen for a few nights, but through arduous struggle among communities and along the streets.

Jesus, in righteous anger, flipped the tables against those making the temple a den of transactions. We must also flip the system against the bureaucrat-capitalism that has made business out of the government and has put Filipinos into hellish conditions.

We caution against prohibiting people from achieving justice outside the bounds of the Constitution for the much-revered People Power uprisings were extra-constitutional as well. The people have the right to revolt, and if this turns into establishing a transition council as a step in cleaning up the government, then this is also the will of God.