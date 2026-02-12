Tell it to SunStar: There is no such thing as ‘responsible mining’

By the University of the Philippines (UP)-Tacloban Student Council

In places where the environment and ecosystems have slowly been deteriorating, regions such as Eastern Visayas face the biggest burden when it comes to its impacts. Specifically, the coastal municipality of Macarthur, Leyte, face the threat of black sand mining where heavy minerals are extracted for commercial metal use. Not only does this disrupt surrounding ecosystems and destroy the environment, it directly affects the surrounding soil and sand — affecting the livelihoods of countless farmers that rely on Macarthur’s rich soil for crops.

In response, a prayer vigil formed by the residents in the municipality was held on Feb. 9 to protest against the irresponsible mining firms that have left the lands unrehabilitated and bare, leaving holes in the land which turn farms into ponds. Although the lands are private, the effects of black sand mining affect the public. With the continuously decreasing amount of rice that the farmers produce, their livelihoods and exports are in danger.

The UP Tacloban Student Council strongly condemns the constant disregard of mining firms and companies for local ecosystems and livelihoods of countless locals. This is not just a dispute between private land owners and the people, it is a systemic disregard for farmers and ordinary folk that shoulder the effects of environmental damage.

There is no such thing as “responsible mining.” There are no legal definitions and no implementation of sustainable standards, but there has been too much damage that the environment and our local farmers continue to bear. Until the attempts on black sand mining at Macarthur cease, we must continue championing for the environment and the people.