Tell it to SunStar: Thirst in the dry season: Is our rage still burning?

By Hugh D’Andrei R. Ramos, a political science student at the University of Cebu-Main Campus

In the middle of this blistering dry season, does your blood not boil with every peso that vanished into projects that never left the drawing board? Just as the earth now cracks under the weight of drought, is our thirst for justice not far greater? Funds were drained dry while all that remains for us is the dust of neglect.

The flood control scandals have dragged on so long they faded from the headlines, buried under newer controversies. And the longer they linger, the more the people’s anger matures into quiet, seething clarity. But even now, in this season of heat, we must remember the cries that once filled the streets. “Ikulong na yan, mga kurakot!” and “Ang tao, ang bayan, ngayon ay lumalaban!”

The people’s rage was never just about the floods. It was about the drought of integrity within a system of power that siphoned billions from projects meant to save lives.

Imprisoning a handful of officials is not enough. Corruption is not merely a personal crime. It is a systemic disease rooted in unchecked discretionary power. When officials hold the freedom to choose who gets the contract and where the money flows, the temptation to steal becomes almost irresistible. Even with anti-corruption statutes on the books, the system itself creates the open door through which theft walks in.

The economy grows weaker with every billion pesos lost, money that could have lifted the lives of ordinary Filipinos. Families still carry the trauma of evacuating their homes every time the rains come, while those at the top remain comfortably sealed inside their air-conditioned houses. Had these funds not been stolen or wasted, they could have built opportunities for a better life. Every centavo lost from the pockets of a suffering people reveals the true cost of inaction, not merely in money, but in the death of hope for a better future.

We must never allow government theft to become normal. To stay angry is not selfishness. It is a debt we owe to those who have died because of criminal negligence. The role of the people is not limited to casting ballots. It extends to watching over government projects every single day. We should not wait for the next typhoon to demand justice.

How can we claim democracy when our very representatives block the path to truth?

The Philippines is a “defective democracy.” Institutions exist, but accountability remains fragile. Our sustained anger and demand for justice are the forces capable of transforming the system. The heat of the season mirrors the heat of our rage. Better that we drown in sweat from struggle than in the tears of those who have lost loved ones to these scandals.

This drought, this season of heat, will end. The rains will come again.

Are the canals ready, or will we once more be submerged in the flood of neglect? The answer lies with us. Our rage is the storm that will force change to pour down. Our refusal to cool our anger is the heat that will keep hope boiling. Justice does not wait for permission. Democracy lives only when the people never stop fighting, calling out, and awakening one another.