Tell it to SunStar: Thirsting for reform: Why MCWD must fix more than its rates

By Fernando Fajardo

The growing public dissatisfaction with the Metropolitan Cebu Water District is not simply about a proposed rate hike. It is about a deeper and more troubling question: why has water service in one of the country’s most dynamic urban regions reached a point where consumers are paying more but feeling underserved?

At the heart of the issue is a basic imbalance. Metro Cebu has grown rapidly over the past decades, driven by urbanization, tourism, and industry. Yet water supply development has not kept pace. MCWD continues to rely heavily on groundwater sources—an approach that is increasingly unsustainable. Over-extraction has led to falling water tables and, in coastal areas, saltwater intrusion. In simple terms, the more we pump, the less viable our water sources become.

This structural problem has been years in the making. Instead of aggressively investing early in alternative sources such as surface water systems or large-scale storage facilities, MCWD has had to turn to bulk water suppliers to plug supply gaps. While this strategy provides short-term relief, it comes at a cost. Purchased water is more expensive, and these higher costs inevitably find their way into consumers’ monthly bills.

But supply constraints are only part of the story.

Equally concerning is the state of the distribution system. Aging pipes, leaks, and illegal connections contribute to high levels of non-revenue water—water that is produced but never billed because it is lost along the way. This is not just a technical issue; it is a financial drain. Every drop lost is revenue foregone, limiting the utility’s ability to reinvest in infrastructure upgrades.

For consumers, the result is a frustrating contradiction. They are asked to pay more, yet continue to experience low water pressure, intermittent supply, or inconsistent service. This disconnect erodes public trust. Rate increases, no matter how justified on paper, become difficult to accept when service improvements are not immediately felt.

Governance issues have further complicated the situation. Leadership changes, policy disagreements, and overlapping institutional roles have slowed decision-making and diluted accountability. Instead of a stable, long-term strategy anchored on technical expertise, MCWD has often been caught in cycles of reactive management. This has delayed critical investments and weakened public confidence in the institution.

Timing, too, has become a major concern. Cebuano households are already grappling with rising costs of living—from food and fuel to electricity and transport. In this context, even a modest increase in water rates feels significant. It is not simply about affordability; it is about fairness. People want to know that what they are paying for translates into tangible improvements in service.

This is why calls to delay the rate hike resonate with the public. A temporary pause is not necessarily an act of resistance — it is a demand for transparency and accountability. It is an opportunity for MCWD to clearly communicate how additional revenues will be used, what specific projects will be funded, and when consumers can expect to see results.

However, delaying the increase is not a solution in itself. It only buys time. The real challenge is how that time is used.

MCWD must treat this moment as a turning point. First, it needs to articulate a credible long-term water security plan. This should include diversification of water sources, greater investment in surface water systems, and exploration of technologies such as desalination where feasible. Groundwater can no longer carry the burden alone.

Second, the agency must prioritize reducing non-revenue water. Fixing leaks, upgrading pipelines, and strengthening enforcement against illegal connections are among the most immediate and cost-effective ways to improve both efficiency and service delivery.

Third, governance reforms are essential. Stability in leadership, clarity in institutional roles, and a stronger emphasis on technical decision-making can help restore public trust. Transparency must become standard practice, not a response to crisis.

Finally, consumer protection measures should be part of any rate adjustment. Lifeline rates for low-income households, phased implementation, and targeted subsidies can ensure that the most vulnerable are not disproportionately affected.

Water is not just another utility — it is a basic human necessity and a cornerstone of economic growth. When water systems falter, the effects ripple across households, businesses, and communities.

The situation facing MCWD is serious, but not irreversible. The problems are well known; what has been lacking is decisive and sustained action.

Cebu does not simply need more water. It needs better management, smarter investments, and leadership that is willing to confront long-standing issues head-on.

In the end, the question is not whether rates should rise or fall. The real question is whether the people of Cebu can trust that every peso they pay brings them closer to a water system that is reliable, sustainable and worthy of a growing region.