Tell it to SunStar: This generation is hard

By Rosemarie Panlaan, a political science student at the University of Cebu-Main Campus

As the world continues to develop and time feels like only a fleeting glimpse, today’s generation has become more complex than ever. With rising technologies, evolving trends, and shifting societal expectations, people are pressured to become who society wants them to be instead of who they truly want to be.

It often feels as though we must constantly keep up with the changes of a fast-evolving world. No wonder many people today choose to live peacefully in provinces rather than in crowded cities.

Societal pressure may consciously or unconsciously shape a person, either in good or harmful ways. That is why, even as this generation experiences many changes, it is important to know the direction we are taking and the kind of life we are choosing.

This is a generation where money can buy time, privilege, and even influence over people. Opportunities have become selective. Many no longer live according to the true essence and purpose of life but according to what society pressures them to become.

May we always be reminded of who we truly are, whom we live for, and what we live for.

This generation may be hard, but may we continue to be present, remain grounded, and live for what is good.