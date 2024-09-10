Tell it to SunStar: This is China -- a reliable friend and partner

Modernization is an inalienable right of all countries. Since the end of World War II, Third World nations have achieved independence and development one after another, and have endeavored to redress the historical injustices of the modernization process.

Let me first share with you some comments from three presidents of African countries in recent interviews with Chinese media before their attendance at the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Focac) Summit on Sept. 4-6, 2024, in Beijing.

According to Rwandan President Paul Kagame, China has proven to be a reliable friend and partner, supporting Africa’s development without imposing its will. The partnership between African nations and China, built on the principles of equality and win-win cooperation, has been exemplary for the Global South, regardless of a country’s size or strength, Comorian President Azali Assoumani stated. As a platform for regular dialogue, Focac, through the adoption of initiatives and action plans, enables the mobilization of resources to finance structuring projects in Africa, drawing inspiration from the Chinese model, Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye said. Faye added that “Focac amplifies the voices of China and Africa on the international stage，as it notably advocates for equality, and mutual trust, win-win cooperation, solidarity and mutual assistance.”

Yes, China is ready to work with other nations to realize world modernization characterized by peaceful development, mutually beneficial cooperation and shared prosperity.

Over the past four decades, China has significantly contributed to the world by opening up and becoming a major trading partner for over 140 countries and regions. Our overall tariff level has been reduced to 7.3 percent, that is relatively on par with the developed members of WTO (World Trade Organization). We have been sharing our experience with other countries on an equal footing and supporting developing countries in enhancing their capacity for independent development.

Facts speak louder than words. For example, China has set up the Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund and the Global Development Promotion Center. China’s investment stock in Africa has grown to over $40 billion.China and Africa have constructed and upgraded nearly 100,000 kilometers of roads, over 10,000 kilometers of railways, close to 1,000 bridges and almost 100 ports over the years. China has helped assist in the construction of numerous projects in Africa, greatly enhancing the well-being of the African people. By the end of March 2024, China had sent 25,000 medical personnel to Africa and provided treatment to approximately 230 million African patients.

On Sept. 5, President Xi Jinping announced at the opening ceremony of the Focac summit that the Chinese government would provide RMB360 billion yuan of financial support over the next three years to implement the ten partnership actions. China will send 2,000 medical personnel to Africa, and launch 20 programs for health facilities and malaria treatment. China will voluntarily and unilaterally open its market wider. China has decided to give zero-tariff treatment for 100 percent tariff lines to all Least Developed Countries that have diplomatic relations with China. China is the first major developing country and the first major economy to take such a step.

China’s development benefits the world. Over the past 10 years, more than 150 countries and 30 international organizations have joined the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and signed more than 200 cooperation documents. So far, the BRI has established more than 3,000 cooperation projects. Landmark projects such as the China-Europe Express, the Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway, and the China-Laos Railway have effectively enhanced local connectivity and stimulated the region’s potential for greater development. The New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor in western China and Asean countries has developed rapidly over the years, expanding the number of destinations to 393 ports in 119 countries and regions.

China plays a widely recognized important role in the steady development of the world economy. According to the 2023 Global Finance and Development Report released by the International Finance Forum, China contributed 32 percent to global economic growth in 2023 and remains an important force and the most significant engine for stabilizing world economic growth. Thanks to its continuous investments in research and development and comparative advantages, China’s manufacturing has earned a high reputation worldwide. This has ensured the stability of the global industrial chain, promoting technological progress and industrial upgrading on a global scale.

According to Bloomberg’s forecast report in April 2024, China is projected to be the largest contributor to global economic growth in the next five years, contributing more than the growth of all the G7 countries combined. China’s consumer market is supported by a population of over 1.4 billion and an expanding middle-income group of more than 400 million. This market will continue to drive the country’s economic growth and attract businesses worldwide.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China. Over the past 75 years, under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China, the country has achieved remarkable development and progress, including two miracles: rapid economic growth and enduring social stability.

In July, the Communist Party of China convened the Third Plenary Session of its 20th Central Committee, outlining comprehensive plans for further deepening reform to advance Chinese modernization. As China has integrated itself into the world, it will undoubtedly move forward into the future and benefit the whole world through comprehensively deepening reform. The joint pursuit of modernization will trigger a modernization wave in the Global South, and open a new chapter in the drive for a community with a shared future for mankind.