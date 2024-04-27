Tell it to SunStar: Tips for the summer season

By Renester P. Suralta

As we welcome the summer season, many look forward to happy times and warm sunshine. For some, this means planning out-of-town trips and family vacations to the beach, camping, and other fun activities.

However, as climate change continues to affect our environment, we must also be mindful of the extreme heat and scorching temperatures that can pose health risks to ourselves and our loved ones.

To ensure safety, stay alert and be cautious. Protect your body from the harmful effects of UV rays by using sunscreen and wearing protective clothing. Here are some easy tips to remember that will help safeguard your family and prevent unnecessary risks.

1. Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water and other hydrating fluids to keep yourself hydrated in the scorching heat. Avoid alcohol, hot coffee, and energy drinks.

2. Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothes: Choose light-colored and lightweight clothes made of breathable cotton or linen to stay comfortable. Not wearing underwear during bedtime is also advisable.

3. Protect your skin: Apply sunscreen with at least SPF 30 to protect your skin from harmful UV rays. Wear a hat or umbrella to protect your face from the sun. Do not wear black color clothes and shirts.

4. Stay indoors during peak hours: Avoid going out during peak hours, when the heat is at its highest. Limit your outdoor activity. If you do need to go, cover your head from direct sunlight.

5. Stay cool: Use fans and air conditioners, or take a cool shower to stay cool and refreshed during the summer months. Staying at the mall can help your body to cool down.

6. Stay active: Engage in physical activities early in the morning or late in the evening when the temperatures are down.

7. Eat healthy: Eat light and healthy meals that are easy to digest, like fruits and vegetables, to stay energized during summer.

8. Stay alert: Watch for signs of heat exhaustion or heatstroke, such as dizziness, nausea, and fatigue. Seek medical attention immediately if you experience any of these symptoms.

Summer can be difficult with all the heat and sun exposure. But there are ways to enjoy the season while staying healthy and safe. You could plan indoor activities like watching movies, reading books, online games, or trying new recipes.

You could also explore places that offer natural shade, like parks, gardens, or forests. And don’t forget to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if you spend time outdoors. Remember, summer is all about having fun and enjoying life, wherever you are and whatever you do.