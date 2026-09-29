Tell it to SunStar: Treasures lost in time: A reflection

In today’s rapidly evolving world, the landscape of our daily lives is undergoing profound changes. Technology and modernization have transformed how we live, work, and learn, leading to the gradual disappearance of many everyday things that once defined our routines at home, work, and schools.

Homes used to be filled with tangible, everyday objects that fostered a sense of comfort and tradition. Items such as printed photo albums, landline telephones, encyclopedias, film cameras, quadro sonic stereos with vinyl records, cassette players and tapes, Betamax and VHS players and physical books were once integral parts of family life. However, with the advent of smartphones, digital photo storage, streaming services and online encyclopedias, these physical objects have largely vanished. For example, families no longer gather around a photo album; instead, they scroll through images on their devices. Similarly, landlines have been replaced by mobile phones, reducing the need for fixed home telephones.

While these changes bring convenience and efficiency, they also alter the way family members interact. The tactile experience of flipping through a photo album or reading a book is replaced by screens, potentially diminishing moments of shared nostalgia and intimacy.

The workplace has seen an even more dramatic transformation. Traditional office equipment like typewriters, fax machines and filing cabinets is becoming a relic of the past. Paper documents are increasingly replaced by digital files stored in the cloud, and communication happens instantaneously through emails, messaging apps and video conferencing rather than memos or face-to-face meetings.

This shift has contributed to greater flexibility and productivity but also blurs the boundaries between work and personal life. Additionally, the disappearance of physical artifacts like printed reports or handwritten notes can make some employees feel disconnected from their work, as digital interactions sometimes lack the personal touch of physical exchanges.

Schools, too, are moving away from traditional everyday items such as chalkboards, paper textbooks and handwritten assignments. Digital whiteboards, e-books and online submission portals have become the norm. The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated this transition, pushing educational institutions to adopt remote learning technologies rapidly.

While these tools enable access to vast resources and interactive learning experiences, they also raise concerns about screen fatigue, reduced physical activity and the loss of hands-on learning experiences. Furthermore, the disappearance of physical textbooks and notebooks may affect students’ ability to retain information and develop fine motor skills.

The disappearance of everyday things at home, work and schools is a double-edged sword. On one hand, digital advancements bring unparalleled convenience, access to information and new ways of connecting. On the one hand, they also risk eroding the tangible, sensory experiences that have long enriched human interaction and learning. As society continues to innovate, it is important to strike a balance, embracing technology while preserving the meaningful aspects of the physical world that nurture our relationships, productivity and education.