Tell it to SunStar: Treat sources with respect, transparency, and professionalism

When on the field, journalists must treat sources with respect, transparency and professionalism.

In the case of the Cebu City teacher facing accusations of physical assault, a media practitioner went viral for chasing said teacher for a comment and publishing the video. In the same video, the teacher threatened to destroy the media practitioner’s smartphone.

The Ethical Guide for Filipino Journalists advises media practitioners interviewing private citizens to seek permission first and let sources know the purpose of the interview. In scenarios when these private citizens are suspects of a crime, it is a must to not pressure or force crime suspects to admit wrongdoing.

The same guide also recommends journalists to not record or film a news source without their knowledge—to always ask for permission first. While journalists must indeed “chase the story,” we must at all times practice the “do-no-harm” principle.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines-Cebu calls on media practitioners to respect the safety and privacy of interview sources and to refrain from endangering themselves in similar encounters in the aforementioned case.