Tell it to SunStar: Trial of power, test of democracy

By Giel Eduard Acot Orillosa

The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte is more than a legal battle. It is a defining moment for Philippine democracy. Whether one supports or opposes her, every Filipino has a stake in what happens inside the impeachment court.

Our country has seen impeachment trials before. Former President Joseph Estrada faced one in 2000, but the proceedings ended abruptly and were overtaken by the historic Edsa II uprising. In 2012, Chief Justice Renato Corona was convicted after a lengthy Senate trial centered on accountability and transparency. Today, history is being written once again as the nation witnesses the first impeachment trial of an incumbent Vice President under the 1987 Constitution.

This trial is unique in many ways. Several senators are serving as senator-judges for the first time, while others return with experience from previous impeachment proceedings. The Senate itself has undergone leadership changes before the trial even began, reflecting the political tensions surrounding the case. The prosecution and defense have assembled respected legal minds, making this not only a political contest but also a serious test of legal skill.

Yet beyond the courtroom, another courtroom exists — the court of public opinion. Unlike past impeachment trials, this one unfolds before millions of Filipinos connected through social media. Every argument, every ruling, every statement is instantly shared, debated, praised, or criticized. Transparency has become more important than ever because every citizen can now watch history unfold almost in real time.

As an ordinary Filipino observer, I believe this is exactly how democracy should work. Public officials occupy positions of public trust. They should never fear scrutiny if they have faithfully served the people. At the same time, accusations alone should never replace evidence. Justice must rest on facts, not emotions, popularity, or political alliances.

This is why the Senate carries enormous responsibility. The senator-judges must rise above party lines, personal loyalties and political ambitions. Their oath demands impartiality. The nation deserves a verdict based solely on the Constitution, the evidence presented and the rule of law.

The outcome will certainly shape the country’s political future, especially with the 2028 national elections already casting a long shadow over today’s events. An acquittal could strengthen the Vice President’s political standing, while a conviction could dramatically alter the country’s political landscape. But these political consequences should never become the main reason for the verdict.

The greater issue is accountability.

The framers of the Constitution designed impeachment as a safeguard — not as a weapon for political revenge nor as a shield for the powerful. It exists to remind every holder of high office that authority comes with responsibility and that no one stands above the law.

French philosopher Montesquieu warned centuries ago that “there is no greater tyranny than that which is perpetrated under the shield of the law and in the name of justice.” His words remain relevant today. Laws should protect truth, not manipulate it. Courts should deliver justice, not political victories.

In the end, this impeachment trial is not simply about one official. It is about the strength of our democratic institutions and the maturity of our nation. Long after the headlines fade, what will matter most is whether the Filipino people can still believe that justice was pursued fairly, honestly and without fear or favor.

For democracy to endure, every decision must strengthen public trust — not weaken it. That is the true verdict the Filipino people are waiting for.