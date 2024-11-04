Tell it to SunStar: Trump must be ‘trumped’

As the United States hurtles toward another consequential election, the world watches not merely as a bystander but as a deeply invested stakeholder. From the Philippines to Poland, America’s political trajectory holds a significant impact. And nowhere is this more acutely felt than among the tens of millions of Filipinos who, as citizens or migrants, are tuned into the US presidential race, some of whom even hold the power to vote. The choice at hand? A candidate who advocates for democracy and labor rights, or a former president known for his bombast, divisive rhetoric and autocratic tendencies.

Vice President Kamala Harris, standing near the Capitol, delivered a resounding warning about another Trump presidency. Her speech was compelling not just because of its message but due to the backdrop: a scene that once echoed with the violence of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. This, she cautioned, was the real Trump — an emblem of unchecked power, unrestrained by democratic principles or basic decency. Indeed, as pundits and political scientists alike have noted, another Trump administration would represent more than just policy shifts. It would signal an open embrace of autocracy, a concerning stance for Filipinos familiar with similar national struggles.

For Filipinos here and in the US, this election brings labor rights into sharp focus. Under the Biden-Harris administration, pro-labor initiatives have elevated global standards, encouraging equitable practices even in countries like ours, where workers face systemic challenges. President Biden’s labor memo, launched in 2023, encouraged the US Department of Labor to promote international labor rights, a clear message that America values fair treatment across borders. This stance has been a relief for our local labor sector, which struggles against low wages, minimal rights and union intimidation. In contrast, Trump’s history of supporting big business interests at the expense of workers reveals a troubling trajectory that, if returned to power, would dismantle much of the progress achieved in recent years.

Kamala Harris’s campaign underscores unity, stability and genuine democratic values. Her commitment to maintaining democratic institutions contrasts starkly with Trump’s unabashed authoritarianism. During his last term, Trump’s disregard for democratic norms and alliances with autocratic leaders — think Vladimir Putin of Russia, Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil and Kim Jong-un of North Korea — only further alienated allies and destabilized fragile relationships worldwide. This matters for Filipinos who, as global citizens, look to the US for examples of democratic resilience. Trump’s so-called patriotism, characterized by nationalistic slogans and policies, has repeatedly proven to be thinly veiled exclusionism, placing allies on edge while stoking divisive sentiments within America itself.

Yet, the relevance of this election extends beyond political ideology. Economically, Trump’s policies on trade restrictions could again wreak havoc on emerging markets like ours, affecting everything from remittances to imports. The US under Harris could mean sustained partnerships, fair trade policies and continued pro-labor rights advocacy — policies that ultimately benefit developing nations. Trump’s past protectionist policies led to tariffs and trade restrictions, disrupting global supply chains and leaving foreign economies more volatile than ever. In comparison, Harris’s approach promises more balanced trade relationships and more global stability.

From a social perspective, Trump’s administration fueled divisive discourse, amplifying anti-immigrant sentiment and reducing pathways for migrant workers and students — a category where hundreds of thousands of Filipinos in the US fall. His statements on race and immigration — often dismissive, occasionally inflammatory — speak volumes. Filipinos, many of whom endure racial discrimination in the US, deserve better than a leader who condones such bigotry. Meanwhile, Harris’ background as a woman of color brings a refreshing layer of relatability to millions of our Filipino brothers and sisters who find her story inspiring and empowering.

If democracy thrives, it is due in large part to accountability and humility — values Trump consistently fails to uphold. His hubris has only grown over the years, culminating in the US Capitol attack where he refused to concede defeat or uphold the sanctity of electoral integrity. Trump’s refusal to accept election results unless they favor him is not merely arrogance; it is a potential blueprint for authoritarianism. Our country, with our own struggles for democratic maturity, cannot afford for America to model autocratic governance.

For Filipino-Americans, their participation in this election is not just a vote — it is a declaration of where they stand on issues like workers’ rights, fair wages and dignified treatment. While Trump speaks to economic dissatisfaction and unfounded fears about migrants stealing jobs, Harris campaigns on promises of equality and inclusion — values deeply cherished by Filipino communities both here and abroad. Her commitment to economic stability through fair wages and labor rights offers hope for many of us facing comparable issues in their home country.

As we await the US election results this week, many hope for a future that emphasizes the common good, one that aligns with their ideals of social justice, human rights and workers’ dignity. They know too well that the US has the power to influence global standards, making a victory for Harris potentially transformative. Trump’s tactics and rhetoric undermine the values the US once championed worldwide, values many Filipinos have admired and aspired to embody in their own democracy.

Ultimately, if Trump is indeed “trumped” in this election, it will signal a victory for global democracy and social justice. We recognize that America’s democratic backslide would resonate deeply, diminishing hopes for inclusive growth and strong democratic institutions everywhere. In this global community, the strength of one democracy impacts all. With a Harris victory, we can anticipate a better tomorrow, one where their hard work and resilience are honored rather than exploited and where democratic ideals triumph over the lure of unchecked power.