Tell it to SunStar: Trump’s disruption policy and march through institutions

A lot of platitudes has been written about Donald Trump in recent days. Some accuse him of being simply a racist and his supporters being predominantly white American men. Wrong! Trump won the election overwhelmingly with the support of the working class of all shades: white, black and Latino. None of his critics have bothered to look at what Trumpism actually really means.

The designated US president is putting together a cabinet that could not be more uncompromising and decisive. There are no excuses; in the end, only success counts.

But many politicians could learn a thing or two from this. Let’s start with de-escalation. Joe Biden invited his successor to the White house and the two had obviously a good time together. In view of the images, both are grinning and looking relaxed.

The insinuations of many leftists and media outlets that fascism is now about to invade the White House seems less credible—a widespread cliche.

While in the past in the USA the idea of “continuity” was emphasized, Trump does not attach any importance to this. He knows very well “carrying on as before” would be a betrayal of his voters. He is running for them and only for them and not for the “sluggish establishment.” His voters, who tend to be poorer and less educated than the arrogant establishment, are being served of how “dead serious” the president-elect is about implementing what he announced in his angry campaign speeches against the mainstream.

For him, foreign policy, domestic policy, economic policy is not about talking but “doing, making, executing.” His new cabinet is a cabinet of “doers.” From the ultra-tough new “border czar” Tom Homan to the ultra-tough “defense minister” Pete Hegseth, the incoming new US “ambassador to the United Nations” Elise Stefanik, a hardliner and staunch defender of Israel, to the sharp-witted “foreign minister” Marco Rubio who has been vocal in his condemnation of Iran and its proxy militias. After his nomination was announced, he declared that every element of Hamas should be destroyed.

And then last but not least Elon Musk. He is the glory of the cabinet when it comes to “disruption,” with the task sifting through the excessive bureaucracy and its radical degradation. In contrast to the American Neocons idea of “nation-building,” Trump and his demolition team are serious about “permanent disruption,” a unprecedently bold concept. No matter how you feel about Trumpism, it gives the West the option of a fresh start, while elsewhere parts of the West are entrenched in stagnation and resignation. While greedy, expropriating, tax-money-wasting governments have lost all sense of proportion, they should consider Musk as a model. To cut back the state and bureaucracy, so that personal responsibility and free market economy have a chance again.

Trump doesn’t care what the New York Times, CNN, Washington Post and Hollywood think of his decisions.

He was elected by the workers, the poor, the socially disadvantaged, the less educated, the ordinary Americans.

They are counting on him and they now have a cabinet that can deliver because none of these controversial figures is afraid of making themselves more unpopular.

So let the show begin and may the USA be successful.

“Disruption” and “demolition” as a way to break up encrusted bureaucratic structures in order to reinvent a better and fairer socio economic society. Perhaps other countries may take the trouble and time to consider this.