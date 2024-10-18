Tell it to SunStar: Understanding the low passing rate of the Civil Service Exam

Last Oct. 15, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) released the much-anticipated results of the Civil Service Exam for both the Professional and Sub-Professional levels. Out of the more than 330,000 individuals who took the exam, only around 47,000 passed, resulting in a mere 14 percent success rate. This statistic raises an important question: Why is the passing rate for this eligibility exam so low?

The Civil Service Exam is one of the basic requirements for entering government service, much like the licensure exams administered by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) for other professions. However, two main reasons contribute to the high failure rate in the CSC exam.

First, the exam’s accessibility allows almost anyone to take it. The requirements are simple: a fee of P500 and a photo with a name tag. Compared to the PRC’s licensure exams, which require years of formal education and preparation, the CSC exam seems easier to qualify for, allowing a wide range of examinees, many of whom may not be sufficiently prepared.

Second, lack of preparation is a significant factor. The CSC exam, whether for the Professional or Sub-Professional level, is essentially an extended general education test. It covers a broad range of topics, from current events and basic political knowledge to communication skills. A little extra effort is needed to succeed. When I took the exam, I didn’t attend a review center, but I had just finished college and the lessons were still fresh. I simply scanned through a few relevant materials, including labor laws and CSC provisions. In this regard, many who fail may have underestimated the need for sufficient review and preparation.

However, it’s important to note that the CSC exam is not as challenging as other exams, such as the Bar Exam or the Licensure Exam for Teachers. It’s more akin to an extended college entrance test or probably similar to Upcat. Despite the challenges, it’s crucial to stay focused and persevere. Failure in the exam is not the end of everything. In fact, the CSC recently introduced a new pathway to eligibility. Under Resolution 2301123, promulgated on Dec. 7, 2023, government workers under Job Order, Contract of Service, Casual, Contractual, or Coterminous status holding Category III and IV positions, along with career service employees with first-level eligibility, can now apply for Career Service Eligibility – Preference Rating. To qualify, workers need at least 10 years of government service and a performance rating of “very satisfactory” for the two most recent rating periods.

To those who didn’t pass, don’t be discouraged. Keep preparing and remember that opportunities still exist for those committed to serving in government. As the saying goes, “Faith without works is dead.” With the right effort, success will follow.