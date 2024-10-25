Tell it to SunStar: Unlocking Filipino artists’ potential

You just need to give the people in art an opportunity for the world to see and appreciate Philippine artists.

Danny Rayos del Sol, the only ostrich egg artist in the Philippines, celebrated his 65th birthday on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, at Manila Polo Club Forbes Park, Makati City.

Del Sol, whose awakening in the world of art came later in life, serves as an encouragement for other artists who feel their work is unappreciated.

We have many unappreciated artists, but all of them have stories of friends who became unappreciated until late in their lives.

Can you imagine if you’re 40, 45, 50 years old and decide to change what you want to do, like art, na who knows if people are going to like your artwork? Sometimes they will, but 50 years later pa na makikita mong ma-a-apreciate nilang lahat (it’ll be 50 years before you see that they will all appreciate it).

Art is like social media where diverse forms of self-expression lead to many different interpretations.

One thing that social media brought in is a venue of expressing yourselves. But even before social media, we have a medium called art where one piece of art could mean something different to so many different people.

Del Sol’s artistic path is worth celebrating as it can inspire many Filipinos, particularly those interested in pursuing art.

We’re here today because that seed found the different environments and the good soil. That’s why there’s so much to celebrate, there’s so much to watch, there’s so much to talk about.