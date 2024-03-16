Tell it to SunStar: ‘Unprofessional conduct in its lowest form’

(Statement of STET, Cebu Women in Media, on Brigada News FM’s interview of a child victim)

A four-year-old girl in southwest Cebu was made to recount details of her sexual abuse in a live video interview over Brigada News FM last March 10.

The suffering she underwent at the hands of a male relative was prolonged and aggravated by this despicable act of sensationalism by radio-online broadcasters.

The graphic detail was unnecessary for the report, its public retelling a further source of trauma for a child, whose rights were clearly violated instead of protected as a victim and a minor.

Harm to the child cannot be justified by a misguided interest in bolstering media ratings and viewership.

That the interview of mother and child was conducted by the station manager, Atty. Juril Patiño, and his co-anchor, Dennes Tabar, in an insensitive manner with vulgar language, facilitated by a reporter, Jonalyn Jumabis, holds them accountable for this sad example of exploitation.

This should not go unnoticed by the upper management of Brigada News FM, the Integrated Bar of the Philippines, which has disciplinary powers over the lawyer, and the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas (KBP), which applies a Code of Conduct for Broadcasters.

Unprofessional conduct in its lowest form should be dealt with speedily. We urge an investigation and corrective action for apparent violations of the Child Protection Act (Republic Act 7610), ethical standards of the KBP, and the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability (CPRA) for lawyers.