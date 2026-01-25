Tell it to SunStar: Unsanitary landfills

By Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David

What’s wrong with so-called “sanitary landfills” in the Philippines?

Almost everything.

To begin with, the sanitary landfill was conceived precisely to replace unsanitary dumpsites, which RA 9003 (Ecological Solid Waste Management Act) explicitly declares illegal.

A real sanitary landfill is designed with:

• impermeable liners (thick rubber sheets) to prevent leachate from contaminating soil and groundwater;

• strict controls so that only residual waste—what remains after proper segregation—ends up there.

Under ecologically sound solid waste management (ESWM), the principles are simple: segregate, compost, recycle.

But everything hinges on proper waste segregation. Without it, composting and recycling become impossible.

ESWM also presupposes disciplined collection systems:

• separate days for compostable biodegradables,

• separate days for recyclables,

• separate days for residual waste.

It also requires that toxic, industrial, and medical wastes be collected and treated separately.

But what happens in reality?

In most parts of the Philippines, everything is mixed together: biodegradables, recyclables, residuals, toxic waste, industrial waste, medical waste.

So what we call “sanitary landfills” are, in truth, unsanitary landfills—dignified dumpsites that fill up quickly precisely because they accept everything.

And that’s not even considering proper location for a sanitary landfill, which the law defines very clearly—but which is routinely violated because of corruption and the ease with which Environmental Compliance Certificates (ECCs) are secured.

Where else in the world would you find:

• fishponds converted into landfills, as in Navotas, whose leachate has poisoned almost all fishponds along Manila Bay, destroyed aquaculture in Navotas, Malabon, Obando, Hagonoy, Paombong, etc., and compromised food security?

• reclamation areas filled with unsegregated garbage?

At what point do we finally say that unsanitary landfills and reckless reclamation projects in Manila Bay are criminal acts?

We often boast that the Philippines has excellent environmental laws:

The Philippines does not lack environmental laws. What it lacks is serious enforcement, political will, and ecological education.

The painful truth is this: hardly any local government unit is fully compliant.

Corruption in our country is not only moral. It is also material—leaking into our soil, our water, our food, and ultimately, our bodies.

The tragedy that happened in Cebu is not an isolated incident. It is a warning.

Until we learn what sanitary truly means—and enforce it with honesty and courage—the same tragedy is bound to happen again, anywhere in the country.