Tell it to SunStar: Unsolved problems

It is in what the President missed to say and show in his State of the Nation Address (Sona) that the address or speech can be judged for its totality and truthfulness -- either merely as a “good oration” to court man’s applause or as indeed the reality -- whole, deep, solid and factual to awaken and bolster the government and Filipinos from slumber -- jolted from hypnotic politics and electioneering numbness in order to propel the country to move forward (not backward).

What about the many others, Mr. President, that you left out mentioning and/or emphasizing in your Sona?

E.g., massive corruption, smuggling, cartels, loony Cha-cha, bloated national budget, intel, confidential and pork barrel funds, equitable distribution (or “stealing”) of the nation’s wealth, taming of greed among big businesses, decent living wage for the working class, the production of our own products and their promotion locally and internationally, support to farmers and agriculture sector, love and honor for our heroic teachers, the botched “modernization,” the red tagging and “anti-terror” law, police and military abuses, human rights violations, human trafficking, cyber crimes, online scamming, child sex trade, politicized secretary or judiciary and climate change, to name a few.

Having failed to address these issues/malaise -- every single one of them, in its own peculiar, pernicious, disastrous way -- must have caused the problems of inflation, privation, rebellion, criminality, inequity, poverty, economic doldrum, education and health woes, flooding and the prevailing pauperism of our people in general -- mentally, morally and spiritually, notably during elections, alas!

By the way, it is great that the Senate has suspended the PUV “modernization” program. There is nothing modern about it (after all), except their way to further destroy the poor and our cherished Filipino culture and to enrich (further) crooked pockets.

More than suspending it, stop it -- or heed the clamor to make it sane, nationalistic and acceptable. Overhaul is the word from top to bottom. Never mind the protestation of the Department of Transportation and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, with their cohort “associations.” Let them solve their self-inflicted problems.