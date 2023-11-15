Tell it to SunStar: Upholding Filipino values on digital content

I encourage the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) to conduct a study on how it can ensure that Filipino values are maintained in digital content.

With the widespread use of the internet, the MTRCB’s role in protecting young viewers from indecent content has decreased.

I encourage the MTRCB to form a research arm that will study how it can expand its mandate under the law to cover various digital platforms, including Netflix.

The aim is not to censor but to ensure that young Filipinos do not consume content that is violent, lewd or against Filipino morals, especially in today’s “much more confusing time” in which illegal drugs, teenage pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases have become rampant.

It’s not more of censorship, but more of giving the young people the right ideas and information, and then they can make their own choices later on.

Putting in P10 million to 15 million for the proposed research “will go a long way” in achieving this objective.

The research should not rely on the personal values of the MTRCB chairperson but rather on the values of Filipino communities.

We do have to have a standard, and maybe the first standard is the Philippine Constitution, which mentions the Lord Almighty in the preamble.

The research can also keep the filmmakers updated as to the type of shows that the Filipino public actually wants.

Hindi totoo na kailangan parating violence at sex para kumita (It’s not true that only violence and sex sell).