Tell it to SunStar: Voice of the voiceless

Tell it to SunStar.

By Sen. Loren Legarda

I express my deepest condolences to the family of the late senator Rene Saguisag.

More than a lawmaker, senator Rene served as a voice of the voiceless, fearlessly speaking up in a time when people were afraid to and defending them with all his might at risk of his own life.

I also admire him for continually standing up for human rights up until his final breath—wanting to make every Filipino viewed the same under the 1987 Constitution.

In his lone Senate term, he made sure that there would be accountability of public officials and civil servants, and was one of those who vehemently opposed the stay of the US military bases in the country.

May you rest in peace, senator Rene.

