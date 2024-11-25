Tell it to SunStar: VP should attend House probe hearing

Vice President Sara Duterte’s behavior inside the House of Representatives (HoR) was repulsive. I dare Duterte to face the House panel investigating her office’s confidential and intelligence fund expenses.

Duterte’s Friday (Nov. 22, 2024) visit to her chief of staff, Zuleika Lopez, who is under custody of the House, caused a ruckus due to violating the lower house’s protocols. Duterte’s visit prompted a temporary lockdown of the HoR after brazenly refusing to leave after the allotted time.

If she’s raring and ready to pick a fight then she should face the House panel and take her oath. Imbes na magpakabratinella at ibully niya ang mga empleyado ng Congress, sagutin niya ang mga tanong tungkol sa paggastos niya sa pera ng (Instead of being a brat and bullying Congress employees, she should answer the questions on how she spent the money of the) Office of the Vice President (OVP) at ng (and the) Department of Education.

Kung gusto ni Sara na manirahan sa opisina ng kapatid niya, pwede naman ‘yun. Basta umattend siya sa hearing ng house committee.

(She can stay in her brother’s office if she wants to. But she must attend the hearing of the House committee.)

The Vice President also shouldn’t have floated the idea of assassinations against the country’s top leaders.

Mamimihasa lang si Sara kung hahayaan lang natin siya na hindi managot sa mga pananakot niya (Sara will get accustomed to this behaviour if we don’t let her take responsibility for her threats). Just like her father she savors the brazen impunity which she enjoys by reason of her office or because we permit it through our inaction.

House leaders have already stated their dismay with the behavior of the Vice President on Friday.

Duterte’s chief of staff, Atty. Lopez is currently under house custody due to the OVP letter to the Commission on Audit asking the latter not to send its audit observations on the OVP’s confidential fund expenses to the HoR.

Some OVP expenditures have been flagged by the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability, including an acknowledgement receipt with clearly fictitious names, such as “Mary Grace Piattos” and other receipts with surnames “Oishi,” “Nova” and “Tempura.”