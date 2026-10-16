Tell it to SunStar: VP’s claim 2027 budget may ‘reward’ conviction votes unfair

I find Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio’s suggestion that the 2027 budget might be used to pressure or reward senator-judges in her impeachment trial deeply unfair. On Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, she took to social media to cite allegations of cash distribution and political maneuvering, questioning whether the proposed national budget has become a “bargaining chip.”

Such a sweeping statement from no less than the country’s second-highest official is unwarranted, particularly against those of us who have consistently upheld the integrity of the national budget and served as its vanguards.

In all my years as a senator, I have never succumbed to the allure of the pork barrel, in whatever shape or form. On the contrary, I have consistently opposed and fought against it. I have always refused bribes and lobby money in exchange for my vote on legislative measures or my conduct during inquiries in aid of legislation.

My track record speaks for itself, particularly my experience during the impeachment trial of the late chief justice Renato Corona. I proved my resistance to political incentives or rewards tied to my vote by declining an offer of P50 million worth of projects during a caucus held after the trial’s conclusion.